Who Is Shalla-Bal: The Fantastic Four Movie's Silver Surfer Replacement, Explained

At long last, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Fantastic Four cast is taking shape, and it's quite impressive so far. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — who previously played a forgotten Marvel Netflix hero — star as Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing, respectively, rounding out the iconic team. They're now joined by Julia Garner, who has been cast in the supporting role of Shalla-Bal. To many MCU fans, her name might not be a familiar one, despite having a pretty extensive and fascinating history in the pages of Marvel Comics dating back decades.

Shalla-Bal made her Marvel Comics debut in 1968 in the first issue of "Silver Surfer." She calls the utopian planet Zenn-La home and is the romantic partner of Norrin Radd, better known as the Silver Surfer. When the world-consuming Galactus threatens the planet, the two are tragically separated as Rad becomes Galactus' herald. He does so to save her life and Zenn-La, though his status eventually puts her in danger. The demonic Mephisto uses her to get to the Surfer, leading the two to reunite, but their relationship is not rekindled. Shalla-Bal has used the Power Cosmic, become Zenn-La's Keeper of the Great Truth, and versions of her have served as the herald of Galactus. The one from Universe X even becomes the Silver Surfer.

Surprisingly, Garner's take on Shalla-Bal isn't the first adaptation of the Marvel Comics character.