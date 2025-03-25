Marvel Heroes That Won't Survive Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars

The upcoming event films "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" promise to bring lots of upheaval to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, both iterations of the "Secret Wars" concept in the comics featured multiversal shenanigans that impacted the Marvel universe for years to come. Expect "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" to crash MCU superheroes into each other in similarly momentous ways, which is bound to end with some of them almost certain to bite the dust. After all, "part of the journey is the end," as a wise Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) once remarked in "Avengers: Endgame."

With Doctor Doom (also Downey) preparing to terrorize superheroes all across the multiverse, it's only inevitable that some seemingly invincible figures will meet their fate in "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" much like Stark and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) died saving the world in "Endgame." The question becomes, though, which superheroes will perish in these two cinematic juggernauts?

Surely the younger figures only recently introduced into the franchise (like Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel) are safe, but most other MCU superheroes, especially ones who have been in the saga for years and years, seem to be fair game. For some, dying in "Doomsday" or "Secret Wars" just feels like the natural end to their stories, while others seem to be so routinely ignored in modern MCU media that getting wiped out in the next "Avengers" installments feels unavoidable. Whatever the reason, these are the MCU superheroes that seem pretty much guaranteed to not survive whatever mayhem unfolds in "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars."