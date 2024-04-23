New Taylor Swift Lyric Reignites Deadpool & Wolverine Theory

Taylor Swift is a self-proclaimed "mastermind" — so is she being clever yet again and dropping hints about her next project?

In the leadup to Swift's most recent opus, "The Tortured Poets Department," fans kept spotting doubles and twos everywhere, from clock times at her Spotify installation at The Grove in Los Angeles to her own social media posts with a peace sign emoji. Those Easter eggs were ultimately clarified when, at 2 AM EST on April 19, Swift revealed it all: "The Tortured Poets Department" is a double album, with the second half dubbed "The Anthology." Those sneaky little references to the number two meant something (the full run time of the combined albums is also, as it happens, two hours and two minutes).

That's why some fans think that the final word of the "first" album, "The Tortured Poets Department," means something significant. In the stunning, self-referential song "Clara Bow," Swift name-drops the first Hollywood "it girl" Bow, "Fleetwood Mac" songstress Stevie Nicks, and herself, hilariously and darkly implying that someone will eventually be told they look like her but better ("You look like Taylor Swift / In this light / We're loving it / You've got edge she never did.") Then the song closes with a quick couple: "The future's bright / Dazzling."

Could that last word possibly be a reference to a future Swift appearance in the MCU? Rumors have been swirling for months that the record-smashing Grammy winner will play Dazzler in "Deadpool 3." So how likely is that, really — and why do fans think it's even feasible?