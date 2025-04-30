Thunderbolts* Members Who Got Cut From The MCU

The Avengers aren't the only team Marvel has, and now, another line-up is getting a chance to shine. "Thunderbolts*" brings together various antagonists and antiheroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe to go up against a deadly threat. The group consists of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). It's a solid team, sure, but the filmmakers actually had a lot of interesting characters to pick from when it comes to past Thunderbolts members.

Dozens of characters, heroes and villains alike, have joined the Thunderbolts roster since the team debuted in "The Incredible Hulk" #449 back in 1996. It was created to fill the gap left by the Avengers following the events of "Onslaught," and the team has gone on to play major roles in several different comic book storylines, from "Civil War" to "Dark Reign." The line-up never stays the same for too long, as characters leave, join, and get killed in the line of duty.

With only six members in the "Thunderbolts*" film (seven if you include Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Marvel Studios obviously needed to make some cuts. Some are understandable as the characters haven't been formally introduced in the MCU yet, but others had a far greater shot of making the movie and arguably should have appeared.