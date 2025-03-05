Daredevil: Born Again Episode 1's Big Marvel Character Death Changes Everything

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Episode 1

Anyone who thought "Daredevil: Born Again" would take things slow getting fans back into the groove of the action of Netflix's "Daredevil" series was quickly proven wrong. The first episode starts in a happy place with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his two best friends — Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) — laughing and going out for a drink at Josie's. The future looks bright until Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) crashes the party, shooting Foggy, who collapses onto the ground. What follows is an absolutely stunning fight sequence where Matt as Daredevil fights Bullseye throughout Josie's up to the rooftop, all while Daredevil can hear Foggy's heartbeat grow slower and slower until it can't be heard at all.

Foggy's death, especially within the first 15 minutes of "Daredevil: Born Again," will likely shock viewers, and that's no doubt the point. It proves that this show won't be afraid to take risks, and we immediately get another shocking moment as Daredevil throws Bullseye off the rooftop, clearly wanting to kill him (although we see him later get sentenced to life imprisonment). Foggy's murder made Matt actively want to break his no-killing rule, bringing him as close to total darkness as we've seen him in live-action.

Seeing Matt suit up as Daredevil is fun, but he foregoes the vigilante lifestyle afterward, focusing on his attorney job throughout the remainder of the first two episodes of the new Marvel series. But as seen in the show's opening title sequence of everything breaking apart, only to be rebuilt in Daredevil's image, we know it's only a matter of time until Matt realizes he needs to become Daredevil once more.