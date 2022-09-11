Who Is Man-Thing In Marvel's Werewolf By Night?

One of the highlights of Disney's D23 2022 was the trailer for "Werewolf by Night," the long-anticipated special scheduled to hit Disney+ on October 7, 2022, just in time for the spooky Halloween season. The special will serve as a homecoming (and live-action debut) for several Marvel horror characters, chief among them the titular Werewolf, Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), and monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly).

If you're not a fan of Marvel Comics horror titles from the 1970s (and beyond), you might have been a little perplexed by one terrifying monster that makes a very quick appearance in the trailer, flashing his giant claws and his tentacled head. He looks like something out of the works of H.P. Lovecraft, and his backstory is no less weird — as the creature itself is a shambling, conscience-less heap that appears to be anything but human.

Before you write this off as a random jump scare, know that this is no random monster cooked up by one of Disney's overworked VFX artists. It is none other than the menacing Man-Thing, one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Universe, and an ominous figure whose arrival to the MCU is long overdue.

And if you're at all familiar with Man-Thing's role in the comics, you already know that he could have a much more significant place in the future of the MCU than might be immediately apparent.