The Season Finale Of Hawkeye Explained

At the Christmas party, we see that Jack (Tony Dalton) has been released from custody, and it looks like his name has been cleared. He shows up with a sword at his hip, which comes in handy later in the episode when he saves Kate from a Tracksuit ambush. It turns out Jack was just a red herring after all and became a charming hero.

The party comes to an abrupt end after Kazi shows up and tries to snipe Clint from across the block. He fails, so he starts shooting up the building, which sends our heroes and the party guests running. While the chaos ensues at the get-together, Yelena keeps a level head and stays on her mission to kill Clint. She's thwarted for a little bit while by Kate, and we get a better sense of where this duo's inevitable friendship is going. We definitely have a new Clint and Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) on our hands.

Now that the party has made its way outside, it's time for Yelena and Clint to come face-to-face once more, while Kate must also face her mom. Eleanor tries to tell Kate that everything she did, she did for her daughter, and there's a sense of smugness to her that doesn't make you feel sorry for her in the least bit. She ends up getting arrested, but not until after Kate goes toe-to-toe with Kingpin, who appears to have some superpowers — or is wearing some specialty suit underneath his white sports coat. We get no clarity on that, which suggests we might get more Kingpin in the future. Maya, we think, shoots him in the head at the episode's end for ordering the hit on her father, but it happens off-screen, so we don't suspect this is the end of Wilson Fisk in the MCU. It would be a total travesty to bring back D'Onofrio just for one episode that kills him off.