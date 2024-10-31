Spider-Man 4 Plot Rumors Suggest An Unlikely Marvel Team-Up - And Doctor Doom?

Marvel and Sony have reportedly been fighting over "Spider-Man 4" due to creative differences and prospective release dates. The latter has since been resolved, as the Tom Holland-starring movie will swing into theaters on July 24, 2026. The film's plot is still shrouded in mystery, though a new report teases the friendly neighborhood superhero forming an unlikely alliance with an enemy.

As documented by MyTimeToShine, "Spider-Man 4" reportedly takes place after the events of "Avengers: Doomsday" and will see Peter Parker trying to concentrate on his college studies. Unfortunately, a new world-ending threat forces him to put on his costume and join forces with an unspecified character to save the day. The plot summary doesn't mention who, but it could be Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, Michael Keaton's Vulture, or Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who's set to debut in "Avengers: Doomsday," as they're all listed in the description. Of course, it's highly possible that Doom will be the film's Big Bad, as he's quite a significant villain in Marvel's lore.

Regardless of which side each character is on, the aforementioned "Spider-Man 4" plot teases more multiversal madness and promises to be a fascinating project. But what has the cast told us about the story?