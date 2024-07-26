Every Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine Explained

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool and Wolverine"

"Deadpool and Wolverine" has finally hit theaters, and to very few fans' surprise, the film is jam-packed with cameos. While many cameos were rumored leading up to the release, the actual amount in the film is astounding. Disney played it pretty close to the hip and even planted fake leaks to keep fans guessing, so if you haven't seen the movie, don't believe everything you've seen online.

The film's executive producer, Wendy Jacobson, told GamesRadar, "There may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirection on the Internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy. I can neither confirm nor deny any cameos in this film but I will say, in terms of characters that may or may not appear, it was always important to us that nothing in this movie feels like a gimmick."

The list of possible candidates is incredibly long, thanks to the Marvel Multiverse. Characters from any Marvel movie, before the creation of the MCU and after, could have shown up in this movie. While some cameos were seemingly confirmed in trailers or leaked online, they did not end up in the final film. Everyone featured here makes a confirmed appearance, so read on knowing there are spoilers ahead!