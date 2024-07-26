Every Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine Explained
Contains spoilers for "Deadpool and Wolverine"
"Deadpool and Wolverine" has finally hit theaters, and to very few fans' surprise, the film is jam-packed with cameos. While many cameos were rumored leading up to the release, the actual amount in the film is astounding. Disney played it pretty close to the hip and even planted fake leaks to keep fans guessing, so if you haven't seen the movie, don't believe everything you've seen online.
The film's executive producer, Wendy Jacobson, told GamesRadar, "There may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirection on the Internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy. I can neither confirm nor deny any cameos in this film but I will say, in terms of characters that may or may not appear, it was always important to us that nothing in this movie feels like a gimmick."
The list of possible candidates is incredibly long, thanks to the Marvel Multiverse. Characters from any Marvel movie, before the creation of the MCU and after, could have shown up in this movie. While some cameos were seemingly confirmed in trailers or leaked online, they did not end up in the final film. Everyone featured here makes a confirmed appearance, so read on knowing there are spoilers ahead!
Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau)
Shortly after the movie begins, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) finds himself on Earth-616, otherwise known as the Sacred Timeline, where he's applying to become an Avenger. He's in an office sitting across the desk from none other than Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), who asks him why he wants to be an Avenger, but Wade's response doesn't sway Happy in his favor.
Happy Hogan was first seen in "Iron Man" in 2008. Of course, MCU fans are likely well aware that Favreau not only directed that movie and its sequel, but he effectively established the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the success of both. Having him speak to Wade about becoming an Avenger is all the film really needed to tie it into the MCU, but the movie just adds to it from there.
Happy's office is a smorgasbord of small details and Easter eggs as well, with some standing out more prominently than others. While the unfinished Captain America shield from "Iron Man 2" is centrally displayed, there are other items of interest to MCU fans, including Tony Stark's original arc reactor and the Iron Man helmet that appears to be the one worn by a child (later confirmed to be Peter Parker) in "Iron Man 2."
Shatterstar (Lewis Tan)
Shatterstar (Lewis Tan) first appeared in "Deadpool 2" as one of the members of X-Force. He famously died by parachuting directly into the spinning blades of a helicopter, transforming him into green goo as he's liquified to death. Later in the film, Deadpool gets hold of Cable's (Josh Brolin) time travel device and decides to set some things right, including saving his team.
Actually, he only manages (or bothers) to save Peter Wisdom (Rob Delaney) and doesn't help out anyone else from the X-Force team who perishes, which fits his character. Despite this, Shatterstar appears to be alive and well in "Deadpool and Wolverine" and looking none the worse for wear despite his intimate interaction with a helicopter rotor.
It isn't shown in "Deadpool 2" or even discussed in "Deadpool and Wolverine," but Deadpool must have also gone back and saved Shatterstar at some point. Otherwise, there's no explanation for why he's back. He's visble in the scene showing Wade's birthday celebration and again at the end of the film, though he doesn't have any lines that are discernible from the rest of the group and is more of a background cameo than anything else.
Johnny Storm (Chris Evans)
One of the biggest cameos in the film that somehow wasn't spoiled in a trailer was the return of Chris Evans as Captain America — but wait, that was just some archival video. Evans actually reprises his role as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, from "Fantastic Four" and "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." When Deadpool first sees him, he mistakenly believes he's Cap, having just watched videos of him at the Time Variance Authority (TVA).
Instead of saying "Avengers assemble!" like Deadpool anticipates, Johnny shouts the Human Torch's iconic catchphrase, "Flame on!," as he rises high into the air. He then blasts scorching fire at another character who will be mentioned momentarily and has his flame quickly snuffed out. This leads to his dropping from the sky and landing in several incredibly painful ways before he's captured.
A short time later, Deadpool drops some truth bombs that Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) doesn't appreciate hearing, and he attributes them all to Johnny. In an instant, Nova telekinetically removes all of Johnny's skin, leaving him to collapse into a pool of bones, internal organs, and blood. In the film's post-credit scene, Deadpool reveals that everything he told Nova that Johnny said was indeed straight from the Torch's mouth.
Sabretooth (Tyler Mane)
Sabretooth first appeared in live-action in "X-Men" in 2000, played by Tyler Mane. When the character next appeared in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," he was portrayed by Liev Schreiber, and while that film isn't the best in the franchise, Schreiber did an excellent job with the character. While it's not clear if Schreiber was asked to reprise the role in "Deadpool and Wolverine," Mane did return, looking exactly as he did in "X-Men."
Sabretooth appears alongside several other popular "X-Men" foes and is excited to see Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The two face off for what is almost certain to be an epic fight. The last time these two actors battled as Wolverine and Sabretooth was almost a quarter-century ago, so their final fight is a long time coming.
Of course, when they actually do face off against one another, Sabretooth takes a run at his foe and has his head immediately removed from his neck. Deadpool then picks it up and plays with it, much to everyone's chagrin. While he didn't have a huge role in the film, seeing Mane return as Sabretooth was certainly a treat for fans of the first live-action "X-Men" film.
Toad (Ray Park)
Toad first appeared in 2000's "X-Men," played by Ray Park, whose ability to swing a quarterstaff made him an ideal candidate. Granted, Toad is far more impressive with his prehensile, elongated tongue, but he's got more than a few skills. Toad was famously killed by Storm (Halle Berry) in "X-Men," when she uttered the line, "You know what happens to a toad when it's struck by lightning? The same thing that happens to everything else."
He's then hit by a massive bolt of lightning and is hurtled off into the distance, never to be seen again. At least, that's what most viewers likely thought, but he returns in "Deadpool and Wolverine" looking very much like he did in "X-Men" decades earlier. Toad's appearance in the film was noticed by a few eagle-eyed viewers who caught him in the trailer, and he definitely appears in the film.
Toad fights Deadpool, Wolverine, and their all-star team of resistance fighters in the Void. He makes the mistake of going up against a sword-wielding character who dissects Toad, much like his namesake is taken apart by middle school kids all over the world, and doesn't make it to the end of the movie ... or even the end of the scene.
Pyro (Aaron Stanford)
Another character from the "X-Men" films whose participation was revealed in the trailers for "Deadpool and Wolverine" is Pyro (Aaron Stanford). Pyro first appeared in a brief scene in "X-Men," where he was played by Alex Burton. Stanford picked up the role in "X2: X-Men United" and "X-Men: The Last Stand," starting out as a recruit for the X-Men, but ending up with Magneto (Ian McKellen) by the end of "X2." In "The Last Stand," he's all-in on Magneto's plan, but gets taken out in a confrontation with Iceman (Shawn Ashmore).
At some point, he must have been pruned by the TVA because he appears in the Void in "Deadpool and Wolverine." Pyro is working for Cassandra Nova, and he's the fellow who snuffs out Johnny Storm's flame without breaking a sweat ... or even moving more than his hand. He then communicates with Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) about getting rid of Nova, which he attempts to do.
Pyro shoots Nova while she's unable to fight back, and as he's giving his speech about why he did it, Wolverine punches him in the face and knocks him out cold, saying, "Not everyone gets to make a speech." He's later killed by Nova after she arrives on Deadpool's Earth-10005 to steal the Time Ripper and make the Void the only realm in existence.
Lady Deathstrike (Kelly Hu)
Lady Deathstrike first appeared in live-action in "X2: X-Men United," played by Kelly Hu. Deathstrike doesn't have more than a line or two in the film, but she doesn't really need to speak. She says everything she needs to with her adamantium claws. She extends 10 claws from her fingers and deftly stabs them repeatedly into Wolverine at the Alkali Lake facility, as directed by William Stryker (Brian Cox).
Wolverine manages to stop her by stabbing Deathstrike in the belly with an adamantium syringe, which pumps liquid metal into her body, killing her almost instantly. Hu reprises the role in "Deadpool and Wolverine," and she has even less to say in this film, as she's only seen fighting and doesn't have an opportunity to say anything. In fact, she's hard to see and is primarily recognizable by her claws.
When Deadpool, Wolverine, and their cameo-heavy cast of comrades show up at Cassandra Nova's compound, Lady Deathstrike is one of many characters who opposes them. While her death isn't shown in the movie, it's unlikely that she walks away with all of her body parts fully intact.
Elektra (Jennifer Garner)
Among the many rumors online about cameos, this one turned out to be true: Jennifer Garner reprises her role as Elektra Natchios in "Deadpool and Wolverine." Garner first played the character in 2003's "Daredevil," starring Ben Affleck in the title role. She returned to the role once more in the much-derided solo film "Elektra" in 2005, and given how poorly that movie did, it's hard to believe she'd want to throw on the red leather once more.
Fortunately, Garner had no concerns about doing so and appears in "Deadpool and Wolverine" as one of "The Others," the small group of heroes Johnny Storm belonged to before he was stripped of all his skin by Cassandra Nova. Elektra is stuck in the Void at the end of time, and like the others, she wants her existence to mean something — she wants to be remembered for the people she saved.
To that end, Elektra joins Deadpool and Wolverine's small band of heroes as they take the fight to Nova. She engages with the plethora of villains mentioned above and delivers death to plenty of them via her signature sais. She's not shown again after the big fight, but if she survives, it's implied that she and the rest of the Others get to return to their own timelines thanks to a deal Deadpool makes with the TVA.
Gambit (Channing Tatum)
While Wolverine is probably at the top of many people's lists of most beloved characters from the "X-Men" comics, arguably just behind him is Gambit. The character gained widespread popularity in "X-Men: The Animated Series," and he appeared in live-action for the first time in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," as played by Taylor Kitsch. While Kitsch doesn't appear in "Deadpool and Wolverine," Gambit certainly does.
This time around, he's played by Channing Tatum, and there's a special reason he was cast in the role. Tatum tried to make a Gambit solo film for years, but that project unfortunately never manifested. As fan service for those who wanted to see Tatum in the role, he appears in "Deadpool and Wolverine," and he does not disappoint. Granted, he's difficult to understand, but that's also part of the joke.
That said, Tatum is 100% Gambit and even wears a costume that is comics-accurate. He throws his charged-up cards, and they don't just go boom like they did in the animated series — they blow people up into clouds of purple dust. Gambit fights alongside Deadpool, Wolverine, and the rest at Cassandra Nova's compound, managing to kill several characters using his cards and signature staff. He's presumably returned to his timeline at the end by the TVA — although whether that timeline actually exists (since his movie technically doesn't) remains unknown.
Blade (Wesley Snipes)
If there was one cameo in "Deadpool and Wolverine" few could have predicted despite the rumors, it was Blade. Wesley Snipes played the character in three films, and while he was great in the role, there's already a new Blade in the MCU, played by Mahershala Ali. That film is still in development, so it was a nice surprise to see the OG character — played once again by Snipes — in an MCU film. He even takes a jab at the MCU's "Blade."
Blade appears as one of The Others, joining Deadpool and Wolverine in their quest to escape the Void by taking down Cassandra Nova. Like Elektra and Gambit, he wants to be remembered for something. He gives it his all in fighting for the good guys, wasting no time in taking on a number of deadly foes, including Toad.
Unfortunately for Toad, his tongue only provides an opportunity for Blade to choke him and hack away with his blades, killing him where he stands. He also uses a firearm and every trick up his sleeve to take on the army of bad guys fighting for Nova. We don't see Blade again at the end of the film, but he presumably returns to his timeline like his allies.
X-23 (Dafne Keen)
Laura Kinney, aka X-23 (Dafne Keen), is a clone of Wolverine who first appeared in live-action in "Logan." Her appearance in "Deadpool and Wolverine," was revealed in the new film's final trailer, so she wasn't much of a surprise reveal even though she lied about her participation prior to the movie's release. When Keen first played the character, she was just a tween. Now, she's 19 and a full-fledged superhero fighting for the good guys.
It's not explained in the film how she wound up in the Void, but what is clear is that she's the same X-23 from "Logan." Regardless of how she arrived at the Void, she's there when Deadpool and Wolverine show up looking for folks to help them take down Cassandra Nova. She and the others agree to help, and Laura proves her worth by obtaining an item needed to take down Nova (more on that in a moment).
Laura kills several members of Cassandra's army, including one notable person few could take on by themselves. She doesn't leave the Void at the same time as Deadpool and Logan, but she does escape back to the Earth-10005 timeline at the end of the movie, where she sits in Deadpool's apartment, enjoying the company of Wade and his friends.
Azazel (Jason Flemyng)
Azazel first appeared in live-action via "X-Men: First Class," where he was played by Jason Flemyng. One of the mutants working for Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon), he doesn't have many lines in the movie, but he's shown to have the same teleportation abilities as Nightcrawler. In the comics, he's Nightcrawler's father and has the appearance of the Devil.
Azazel appears in "Deadpool and Wolverine" looking pretty much exactly like he did in "First Class," and he's played once more by Flemyng. Azazel is one of the many minions employed by Cassandra Nova, and he goes up against the heroes when they raid the compound. He battles several characters, but his final confrontation is with Blade.
Blade attempts to take him out several times, but his teleportation ability makes it difficult. During their fight, just before he kills Toad, Blade appears to slash Azazel through the torso, and he disappears in a cloud of dust. It happens quickly, so it's unclear if Blade's killed him or if Azazel has merely teleported elsewhere, but since he doesn't appear again, it looks like Blade is able to finish him.
Juggernaut
Juggernaut is a fan-favorite "X-Men" villain, and he's been around almost since the beginning of the comics. He most recently appeared in "Deadpool 2," played by David Leitch with Ryan Reynolds voicing him, though he was primarily CGI. Juggernaut appeared in live-action before that in "X-Men: The Last Stand," played by Vinnie Jones, though his costume wasn't as comics-accurate as many fans would have liked.
Hopefully, those fans can get over their dislike for that costume because the Juggernaut is back, and he's wearing the same threads as Jones did in "The Last Stand." Jones doesn't reprise his role in "Deadpool and Wolverine," but the character plays an important role in the film. When it's determined that the only way to block Cassandra Nova's psychic powers is to slap Juggernaut's helmet on her head, he becomes a target.
During the fight at Nova's compound in the Void, X-23 takes on the unstoppable Juggernaut. She manages to slice off his feet at the ankles, and after he collapses onto his knees, she removes his helmet and presumably his head. She then chucks it up to Deadpool, who manages to place it on Nova, ending her psychic hold on Wolverine.
Unconfirmed cameos
There are several characters who appear in various points in "Deadpool and Wolverine," but since their screen time is limited, it's unclear who they might be. That said, there are still clues as to who they are, and some can be identified with a fair amount of confidence.
For instance, during the fight at Cassandra Nova's compound, X-23 is snagged by a purple whip made of energy. The person wielding it wears a costume and looks a lot like Psylocke from "X-Men: Apocalypse," though it doesn't appear to be Olivia Munn reprising the role. Another character featured prominently is a large man wearing a red and white striped shirt. This appears to be the villain known as The Russian from 2004's "The Punisher."
Kevin Nash played the character in that film, though it appears that a new actor has taken up the mantle. While it could be another person, he's featured prominently enough that it does appear to be The Russian, and he's killed by Gambit's staff, which causes him to explode. It also appears that Callisto, originally portrayed by Dania Ramirez in "X-Men: The Last Stand," fights for Nova, though it's unclear who plays her in "Deadpool and Wolverine."
Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku)
Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) first appeared in live-action in the first season of "Loki" on Disney+. She returned for the second season and had a significant departure from her initial characterization, as she comes to terms with her place in the TVA and the Sacred Timeline. Seeing as "Loki" Season 2 ended with the TVA altered to primarily police Kang variants, it wasn't clear what her role might be moving forward.
That's all cleared up in "Deadpool and Wolverine," as she returns in a new suit, no longer working as a TVA soldier but apparently in a leadership position. She's informed of a Time Ripper device being activated by Mr. Paradox to erase Deadpool's timeline and returns in the third act to sort things out. She confronts Mr. Paradox and quickly realizes he's not being entirely truthful with her, before having him arrested.
Amusingly, Hunter B-15 also seems to be immediately attracted to Peter Wisdom, while thanking Deadpool and Wolverine for stopping both Paradox and Cassandra. Instead of pruning Wade and Logan, she agrees to help bring back their friends from the Void. Only X-23 returns to Deadpool's timeline, but it's hinted that B-15 does rescue the others and drops them off in their original universes.
All the Deadpool regulars
While they don't feature prominently in "Deadpool and Wolverine," several notable characters return from the previous two films in the franchise. In the first act, Wade staples a toupée onto his head and plays it straight, working to sell cars since he wasn't able to become an Avenger. He's hung up his costume and katanas and is trying to make his life work, but he's also driven Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) away, even though they're still friends.
Wade is also staying at Blind Al's (Leslie Uggams) apartment once more, and his friends all show up for his birthday celebration. These include Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Peter, and Buck (Randal Reeder). Of all these characters, only Peter has a prominent role in the film, while the others serve as motivation for Wade to save his universe.
Peter works with Wade at the car dealership, and he supports his pal in whatever way he can. Towards the end of the film, after Deadpool and Wolverine return from the Void, Peter throws on Wade's old costume and shows up to offer some assistance. He quickly becomes the hero and saves the day ... twice, in fact. After this, everyone gathers once more for a party, and the only newcomers are Logan, Laura, and Dogpool.
Digital cameos (Giant-Man and Stan Lee)
In addition to the plethora of people brought back from various Marvel properties for "Deadpool and Wolverine," there are some digital cameos as well. The most obvious is the inclusion of Giant-Man, otherwise known as Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). Rudd isn't in the film, nor is his likeness, but when Deadpool sees the mask open up to reveal his desiccated skull, he jokes, "Paul Rudd finally aged."
It's a funny meta-commentary about how youthful Rudd appears despite being over 50. Another digital cameo comes in the form of Stan "The Man" Lee. Lee's visage makes an appearance as a photo on a bus ad seen in the third act when Deadpool and Wolverine go up against an army of Deadpool variants. The ad is for "Stanlee Steamer, your friendly neighborhood cleaners," and it's marked, "Since 1922," which just so happens to be the year of Lee's birth.
This is Lee's first MCU appearance in years, but it's not the only time he turns up. The co-creator of the Marvel Comics universe shows up during the credits as well, in a bit of archival footage showing Lee wearing his signature shades and a light jacket.
Wrexham AFC (Ollie Palmer and Rob McElhenney)
There are a couple of "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" cameos in "Deadpool and Wolverine" that most people wouldn't notice on their first viewing. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fame, purchased the Wrexham AFC in 2020. As co-owners, the two actors helped take the Welsh football club to the next level, with the club promoted to League One in two consecutive years.
Reynolds is no stranger to dropping items or mentions into his work to promote or honor things he cares about, and there are two Wrexham AFC cameos in "Deadpool and Wolverine." Ollie Palmer, who is a forward on the team, appears in the movie as a bar patron. It's easy to miss him, as he's only on screen for a short time in the background of the scene where Deadpool recruits "the worst Logan" to his quest.
The other Wrexham AFC cameo is by McElhenney. He plays a nameless TVA soldier you'd likely never recognize due to his gear masking his identity. There's one last cameo, of sorts, for the football club that comes in the form of a Deadpool variant wearing the Wrexham AFC logo emblazoned on their chest. It's unclear who wears the costume for that scene, though; it could be another member of the team.
All the Wolverine variants
Some of the best cameos and Easter eggs in "Deadpool and Wolverine" come via the many variants of the two leads. Deadpool runs into plenty of Wolverines during his adventurous montage throughout the Marvel Multiverse as he looks for a Logan to replace the "anchor being" lost in his reality. He comes across several versions of the character, most of whom are played by Hugh Jackman.
These include a diminutive version of the Canadian superhero who, while shorter than Jackman, is a bit too short to be comics-accurate. Deadpool also finds Logan's decaying corpse from "Logan," and the Weapon Omega version of Wolverine from Marvel's "Age of Apocalypse" crossover. He also meets Wolverine's alter-ego, Patch, as well as a crucified Wolverine from the cover of "The Uncanny X-Men" #251.
Old Man Logan shoots Deadpool with a hidden shotgun, and there's a version of Wolverine taken from the cover of "The Incredible Hulk" #340, which technically also includes a cameo by the Incredible Hulk, though he appears to be only digital and not played by Mark Ruffalo. The Hulk is even reflected briefly in Wolverine's claws, just like he is on the cover of the comic. Finally, Henry Cavill plays the one non-Jackman Wolverine variant, which is fitting, as many fans have fancasted him as a potential replacement for Jackman.
All the Deadpool variants
"Deadpool and Wolverine" doesn't hold back in throwing one cameo after another at the audience, but of all the characters in the film, none shows up more than Deadpool. A literal army of his variants appears at the end of the film, and the only way to stop Cassandra Nova from finishing off all realities but the Void is to go through them, which Deadpool Prime and Wolverine do in horrifically gory style.
Not every Deadpool variant is from a comic, but a lot of them are. Getting the most prominent out of the way first, none other than Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' wife, plays Lady Deadpool. She doesn't remove her mask but has one line of dialogue. There's also Dogpool, or Mary Puppins, played by Peggy the Dog (Britain's so-called "ugliest dog"), and Headpool, which is the decaying skull of Deadpool from the "Marvel Zombies" books.
Cowboy Deadpool, otherwise known as The Deadpool Kid, is voiced by Matthew McConaughey, though you never see his face in the film. There's also Dancepool (Nicholas Pauley) and Kidpool, as well as Babypool. Reynolds plays a disturbingly friendly, uber-Canadian version of Deadpool with long hair that Deadpool Prime calls "Nicepool," though he unfortunately lacks the ability to regenerate.