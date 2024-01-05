Marvel Rumor Teases How Daredevil, Spider-Man, & Luke Cage Will Team-Up In The MCU
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are highly anticipating two game-changing events for Marvel Studios: the multiversal mayhem coming in "Deadpool 3," and the X-Men's debut. But let's not forget about Charlie Cox's Daredevil return in 2024's "Daredevil: Born Again." Changing of creative hands aside, excitement levels about the horned hero's new standalone show are considerably high. Circulating rumors believe that "Spider-Man 4" is a street-level "Civil War" event, and we may know where Marvel Studios is heading with the Man Without Fear's adventures in future films.
Want a hint? Team-ups!
Scoopers at Cosmic Circus have reportedly learned that "Spider-Man 4" might adapt "Devil's Reign" and "Gang War," which — going on the comic's turn of events — will carry significant influences and ramifications into Spidey's next film. "Devil's Reign" sees Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onoforio) becoming mayor of New York, and his first order of business is to outlaw vigilantism and hire supervillains to work as clean-up crew for those who dare defy him. Of course, this means that Daredevil, Spider-Man, and more heroes fight together to protect their beloved city.
Yes, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Matt Murdock seem like integral pieces to bring this story to life. But the story arc of "Devil's Reign" also points to other Marvel heroes' possible returns and some potential character debuts.
Moon Knight, The Thunderbolts and more play a big part in Devil's Reign
If rumors are true, then it's a given that Spider-Man and Daredevil will play a vital part in putting the "Devil's Reign" and "Gang War" stories on-screen. As Cosmic Circus speculated, pieces have been put in place to tee up Fisk's rise to the mayor's office — thanks to the likes of "Hawkeye," "Echo," and, eventually, "Daredevil: Born Again." All of these properties contain players that are vital to dethroning Fisk.
Still, we don't know which heroes or super-powered people in these upcoming shows will appear in the unnamed "Spider-Man" project. "Devil's Reign" has appearances from Moon Knight, the Winter Soldier, and The Thunderbolts, who could easily appear alongside our partners-in-crimefighting or just be brief cameos in any of the above-mentioned shows. However, "Devil's Reign" ends with Fisk losing his position as mayor and a beloved hero replacing him: Luke Cage. Even though Mike Colter took on the iconic hero for Netflix's Marvel television shows, the iconic character hasn't yet appeared in the MCU. Is there a chance that after Fisk's fire is put out in "Spider-Man 4," Luke Cage could rise again?
Spider-Man 4 is a perfect place to hire in Luke Cage for the MCU
Ever since Charlie Cox confirmed his Daredevil return, MCU fans hoped other heroes within the now-defunct Netflix verse would follow suit. A Marvel reunion at GalaxyCon 2023 sparked speculation about Kristen Ritter's Jessica Jones returning in "Daredevil: Born Again," after she was seen with Cox and Kingpin's Vincent D'Onoforio. Still, Colter advised fans not to hold their breath on his MCU future – though he still seemed open to returning if the offer was there. Adapting "Devil's Reign" would provide the perfect opening for Cage's reprisal, renewing his efforts to handle the superhero-goings of New York in a new way.
Admittedly, it's a pipe dream to see Colter's Power Man become a man of power in New York. Still, this feels like something Marvel Studios should consider. In a franchise that still doesn't feel like it has replacements for its former star power — like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, or Scarlett Johansson –, having street-level heroes become prominent players in the corrupt world of Hell's Kitchen would be a smart way to revitalize the MCU. We'll just have to wait and see if the Bulletproof Man emerges from the rubble.