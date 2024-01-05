Marvel Rumor Teases How Daredevil, Spider-Man, & Luke Cage Will Team-Up In The MCU

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are highly anticipating two game-changing events for Marvel Studios: the multiversal mayhem coming in "Deadpool 3," and the X-Men's debut. But let's not forget about Charlie Cox's Daredevil return in 2024's "Daredevil: Born Again." Changing of creative hands aside, excitement levels about the horned hero's new standalone show are considerably high. Circulating rumors believe that "Spider-Man 4" is a street-level "Civil War" event, and we may know where Marvel Studios is heading with the Man Without Fear's adventures in future films.

Want a hint? Team-ups!

Scoopers at Cosmic Circus have reportedly learned that "Spider-Man 4" might adapt "Devil's Reign" and "Gang War," which — going on the comic's turn of events — will carry significant influences and ramifications into Spidey's next film. "Devil's Reign" sees Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onoforio) becoming mayor of New York, and his first order of business is to outlaw vigilantism and hire supervillains to work as clean-up crew for those who dare defy him. Of course, this means that Daredevil, Spider-Man, and more heroes fight together to protect their beloved city.

Yes, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Matt Murdock seem like integral pieces to bring this story to life. But the story arc of "Devil's Reign" also points to other Marvel heroes' possible returns and some potential character debuts.