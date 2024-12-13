Avengers: Doomsday - Everything We Know So Far

"Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" make up one of the most incredible one-two punches in cinema history. The two films were a culmination of everything the Marvel Cinematic Universe had worked up to until that point, bringing back every hero introduced so far for one final, epic battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin). But even though the latter film was subtitled "Endgame," the MCU isn't done yet — though that's proven to have mixed results.

Phases 4 and 5 have certainly had some highs, with the financial and critical successes of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" standing out in particular. But for every accomplishment, it felt like another film was holding the overall franchise back, like when "The Marvels" bombed at the box office. Exasperating all of this, there hasn't been a proper Avengers film to cap off either of these phases — but that all ends with the impending arrival of "Avengers: Doomsday."

It seems Marvel Studios is going back to what worked in the past, as another "Avengers" duology is on the horizon with "Doomsday" being followed by "Avengers: Secret Wars" in quick succession. But will they live up to the hype of the MCU's glory days? It's too early to say with any certainty, but while we wait to see what happens, here's everything we know about "Avengers: Doomsday" so far.