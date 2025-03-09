TV Shows That Recast The Main Character

Numerous ingredients are needed to create a top-tier television series. You need excellent writing that keeps people tuning in week after week, and the show must present and maintain an overall high level of quality. But the main thing any hit show needs is a main character audiences can either relate to or be fascinated by. They don't need to agree with everything the protagonist says and does, but viewers should at least understand where they're coming from.

People want to watch Walter White (Bryan Cranston) devolve into the meth-making Heisenberg on "Breaking Bad." They want to see Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) eventually find love. Main characters are our way into a show, and seeing the same face episode after episode allows us to better connect with them. So it may sound implausible that any creative would want to switch actors partway through a successful show's run, but it's something that's happened plenty of times.

Some shows go the extra mile, and instead of simply recasting a lead actor, they simply switch protagonists entirely. It's a risky gamble — sometimes it pays off, but in other instances, the show quickly crashes and burns. But when you're written into a corner when a show's lead actor doesn't want to continue in their role, there's not much of a choice. Here are TV shows that had to recast their main actor. Did you keep watching them, or did you tune out once a new face began to dominate your screen?