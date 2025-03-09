TV Shows That Recast The Main Character
Numerous ingredients are needed to create a top-tier television series. You need excellent writing that keeps people tuning in week after week, and the show must present and maintain an overall high level of quality. But the main thing any hit show needs is a main character audiences can either relate to or be fascinated by. They don't need to agree with everything the protagonist says and does, but viewers should at least understand where they're coming from.
People want to watch Walter White (Bryan Cranston) devolve into the meth-making Heisenberg on "Breaking Bad." They want to see Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) eventually find love. Main characters are our way into a show, and seeing the same face episode after episode allows us to better connect with them. So it may sound implausible that any creative would want to switch actors partway through a successful show's run, but it's something that's happened plenty of times.
Some shows go the extra mile, and instead of simply recasting a lead actor, they simply switch protagonists entirely. It's a risky gamble — sometimes it pays off, but in other instances, the show quickly crashes and burns. But when you're written into a corner when a show's lead actor doesn't want to continue in their role, there's not much of a choice. Here are TV shows that had to recast their main actor. Did you keep watching them, or did you tune out once a new face began to dominate your screen?
Henry Cavill was replaced by Liam Hemsworth on The Witcher
"The Witcher" had released various fantasy novels and video games to establish its fanbase prior to the Netflix series' debut in 2019, which certainly helped the show become a big hit. However, fans were particularly drawn to Henry Cavill's interpretation of Geralt of Rivia. The star perfectly embodied the Witcher's physical acumen and compassionate nature, which is why it came as such a shock when it was announced that Cavill was leaving the show after Season 3.
Everything seemed amicable, but rumors began to circulate as to why Cavill would leave the hit show, with some suggesting that he was unhappy about the series deviating from the source material. We may never know for sure what happened, but after Cavill's departure was announced, Netflix revealed Liam Hemsworth would take over as Geralt. Hemsworth affirmed his love for the character and franchise after the casting was announced, and fans will get a chance to see Hemsworth in action across the Continent when "The Witcher" Season 4 comes out later in 2025.
Cavill hasn't done too bad for himself post-"Witcher." He had arguably the best cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine" as a Wolverine variant, and he has a number of other exciting projects lined up, including a live-action "Voltron" movie.
Dick York was replaced by Dick Sargent on Bewitched
In what is perhaps the best-known example of one lead actor being replaced by another, Dick York was swapped out after starring in five seasons of "Bewitched." He played Darrin Stephens, husband to Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery), who just so happens to be a witch. Darrin often finds himself perturbed by Samantha's powers, usually when one of her spells goes awry and negatively impacts him somehow. But by the end of the episode, they typically resolve whatever differences they're having. However, by the conclusion of Season 5, there was one problem York couldn't shake.
The reason Dick York left "Bewitched" had to do with an injury he suffered in 1959, a few years before "Bewitched" first aired. Acting on the show was physically difficult for him at times, and, eventually, he collapsed on the set while filming. As a result, Dick Sargent took over the role of Darrin for the remainder of the show's run. York would still act periodically, but he spent the final years of his life battling emphysema, the result of being a long-time smoker. He died in 1992.
A "Bewitched" 60th anniversary special dug into York's time on the sitcom in greater detail, including his reliance on painkillers through much of filming. The special even had an interview (via People) with York, where he stated, "That was the worst day of my life because I thought I'd failed everybody. It was the only thing I'd started that I didn't finish. I didn't finish that show so I felt guilty and I felt embarrassed and I felt that I let everybody down." Two actors named "Dick" playing Darrin on "Bewitched" may make for some neat trivia, but there's a dark aspect to the story that often gets overlooked.
Andy Whitfield was replaced by Liam McIntyre on Spartacus
The story of why Andy Whitfield was replaced on the Starz series "Spartacus" is absolutely tragic. Whitfield was an up-and-coming actor throughout the late 2000s when he landed the prime lead role on the historical epic. He starred in the show's first season, but in March 2010, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
The prognosis was positive, and it initially appeared that Whitfield could return to the show. In the meantime, Starz pursued a "Spartacus" spinoff prequel series called "Spartacus: Gods of the Arena" rather than going directly into Season 2. Whitfield's health appeared to be getting better, and in June of that year, he was declared cancer-free. Unfortunately, another check-up in September revealed that the cancer had returned, so Whitfield had to step away from the titular role.
Liam McIntyre, who would later play Weather Wizard on The CW's "The Flash," took his place as Spartacus. On September 11, 2011, Whitfield died at the age of 39 due to complications from his illness. In 2015, a documentary about Whitfield's illness and death titled "Be Here Now" was released to raise awareness of how cancer can strike anyone at any time, even someone in as impressive physical shape as Whitfield.
John Haymes Newton was replaced by Gerard Christopher on Superboy
After producing the first three "Superman" movies starring Christopher Reeve, as well as 1984's "Supergirl" with Helen Slater, Ilya and Alexander Salkind turned their attention to a "Superboy" TV show. Debuting in 1988, the series focuses on a young Clark Kent (John Haymes Newton) who becomes the Boy of Steel and battles the forces of evil. Early in the program's run, this mostly meant non-superpowered individuals like drug dealers, as the creators were dedicated to saving as much money as possible. The result was a show that created a less-than-authentic Superman experience, but the series still grew a loyal collection of fans.
Unfortunately, the tight budget apparently extended to maintaining a cheap cast when it came time to shoot Season 2. As Newton told the Superman Homepage, "It was my choice to leave the 'Superboy' series. The producers asked me back repeatedly. I asked for a small raise (20%) which had been previously promised to me and then retracted when the second season was to start." Newton went on to explain his demands were partly due to the dangerous stunts he had to engage in, which he felt necessitated greater pay.
Newton was out, so Gerard Christopher came in to portray Clark Kent for the three subsequent seasons. That wasn't the only change, either; the show was rebranded to "The Adventures of Superboy," and Lex Luthor's original actor, Scott James Wells, was replaced by Sherman Howard. Newton would eventually voice the Kryptonian hero once more in the 2012 fan film, "Bizarro Classic."
Ruby Rose was swapped out by Javicia Leslie on Batwoman
Playing a superhero isn't easy, as Ruby Rose can attest to, having played Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, on the first season of The CW's "Batwoman." However, her character was recast for Season 2. The lead role instead shifted to a new character, Ryan Wilder, played by Javicia Leslie.
The reason Rose left "Batwoman" came down to several factors. While shooting Season 1, Rose sustained a herniated disc that threatened to paralyze her, making the more action-oriented scenes more difficult to film. And while it hasn't been cited as a reason for her departure, Rose also discovered she had a latex allergy, which made wearing the Batwoman mask a challenge for her. She would remove it at the end of a long day and be covered in hives.
Kate Kane eventually returned when it was revealed that the leader of the False Face Society altered her appearance to make her look more like his daughter. Wallis Day played Kate at this point, and the plot provided an easy explanation (at least by comic book standards) for why she looks different. Despite this twist, Leslie continued playing Batwoman for the rest of the show's run until it ended in 2022.
Clayne Crawford was swapped out with Seann William Scott on Lethal Weapon
"Lethal Weapon," the beloved action film franchise, got the small screen treatment in 2016. This time around, Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford played the buddy cop duo of Roger Murtaugh and Martin Riggs, respectively. However, that pairing was pulled apart due to bad on-set behavior from Crawford during the show's first two seasons.
When reports of Crawford creating a hostile work environment came out, he was subsequently fired from the series. Following his departure, Crawford appeared on the "Drinkin' Bros" podcast, admitting that he screamed at an assistant director when outside noises ruined a take. "I shouldn't have lost it and I felt embarrassed in the moment because I was belligerent," he stated. "I was so angry."
Wayans also suffered an injury from stray shrapnel during the production of an episode Crawford directed, and audio recordings leaked from the set revealed that the two got into a shouting match. Crawford apologized on Instagram, but following multiple reports of emotional abuse against various crew members, he was fired. The actor claimed that he found out about his firing from social media rather than being told directly by Warner Bros.
Seann William Scott joined the show in Season 3 as Murtaugh's new partner, Wesley Cole. It didn't matter, though, as "Lethal Weapon" was canceled after that season. This was largely due to declining ratings, although all of the behind-the-scenes drama likely didn't do it any favors.
Clayton Moore was replaced by John Hart who was replaced with Moore on The Lone Ranger
Nowadays, it feels like fans learn every nitty-gritty detail about what's going on behind the scenes of their favorite show. So, when a character is recast, we often know everything about the situation, whether it's due to a contract dispute or something more sinister. But the recasting of Clayton Moore on "The Lone Ranger," which ran from 1949 to 1957, remains somewhat shrouded in mystery.
Moore played the titular hero until 1952, when he was replaced for a year by John Hart. Attempts have been made to determine why the Lone Ranger needed to be recast, and the most anyone can seem to find is that it appears to have come down to a contract dispute. One report suggests Moore wanted a greater cut of Lone Ranger merchandise since the show and character were big hits. However, this theory has been placed into question as, in Moore's autobiography, "I Was That Masked Man," he says he's not really sure why he was let go.
Regardless of what happened, Hart took the role over from 1952 to 1953. At that point, Moore was brought back on until the series ended. Other than some vague reports and interviews that are now all but impossible to track down, it's impossible to pinpoint a precise reason why Moore left and then returned, but a disagreement over money is always a solid theory.
Michael O'Hare was swapped out with Bruce Boxleitner on Babylon 5
Michael O'Hare appeared on numerous TV series throughout the 1980s, like "T.J. Hooker" and "The Equalizer." But in 1992, he landed what could've been the role of a lifetime as Commander Jeffrey Sinclair on "Babylon 5." The science-fiction show follows the crew aboard the titular space station as they engage in diplomatic missions with alien races. However, O'Hare role was reduced from the lead following the first season. He'd appear in smaller capacities across Seasons 2 and 3 until his character was written off the show entirely.
At the time, no concrete reason was given as to why this happened, but following O'Hare's death in 2012, "Babylon 5" creator J. Michael Straczynski came forward with the real story. Straczynski told the Archive of American Television that O'Hare suffered from severe mental health problems early in the show's run. He suffered from paranoid delusions and hallucinations to the point where it was difficult for him to work. Straczynski told O'Hare he would be willing to suspend production so that he could get help, but O'Hare didn't want the cast and crew to be out of work that long. After filming on Season 1 ended, Straczynski offered to pay for the actor's rent and food while he got the help he needed.
"Babylon 5" continued, with Bruce Boxleitner taking over command of the station as Captain John Sheridan. O'Hare formally retired from acting in 2000, and Straczynski kept his story secret until after the actor's death. Straczynski ended his interview by saying, "We lost a number of cast members from the show, and that one was the most tragic. He fought so hard to make that work and to come back, and it's a terrible loss."
Charlie Sheen got replaced by Ashton Kutcher on Two and a Half Men
The following contains references to addiction.
Charlie Sheen might have one of the most notable TV firings of all time. At the time, he held the lead role of Charlie Harper on the mega-successful sitcom "Two and a Half Men." When Season 8 came around, Sheen was reportedly earning around $1.8 million per episode, making him one of the highest-paid TV actors at the time. However, Sheen was also dealing with drug use, and when he entered a treatment program, it cut Season 8's episode count short. Once production shut down, Sheen made inflammatory public statements toward the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, making anti-Semitic comments and referring to him as a "stupid, stupid little man."
It didn't take long for Sheen to be fired from "Two and a Half Men." Charlie Harper was believed to be killed off on the show, and his ghost was played by Kathy Bates during one episode. Ashton Kutcher was brought on to play Walden Schmidt, who's the best friend to Charlie's brother, Alan Harper (Jon Cryer).
Despite being fired, Sheen's presence and falling out loomed large over the rest of "Two and a Half Men," to the point where we see Charlie (from the back) return — only to have a piano fall on him. Sheen and Lorre eventually ended their feud, and Sheen would later regret the behavior that led to his premature departure from the sitcom.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Justin Roiland got replaced by Ian Cardoni and Harry Beldon on Rick and Morty
The following includes references to domestic violence.
With a recipe consisting of equal parts raunchy humor and existential turmoil, "Rick and Morty" quickly became an animated juggernaut. It was all spearheaded by co-creators Dan Harmon, who previously made "Community," and Justin Roiland, who provided many of the show's voices, including those of the leads — Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. However, Roiland's time working on the show ended in 2023 when it was discovered that he had been accused of domestic violence in 2020. The charges were eventually dropped due to insufficient evidence, and Harmon subsequently revealed that the two had last spoken in 2019.
It may seem easy to recast a voice actor who isn't physically present on the screen, but there was some backlash from fans who believed the characters' voices were too unique to replace. Ultimately, that wasn't an issue; the show brought on Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden to voice Rick and Morty, respectively, starting with Season 7. Watching the new episodes, their voices fit seamlessly with the characters, which bodes well for the future of the show, which has been renewed through Season 12.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.