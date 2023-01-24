Adult Swim Lets Justin Roiland Loose And Will Re-Cast His Rick And Morty Voice Roles

Justin Roiland is officially out at Adult Swim.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Cartoon Network and Adult Swim will fully cut ties with the "Rick and Morty" co-creator, who also voiced lead characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, in the wake of the revelation that Roiland has several serious domestic violence charges pending against him in Orange County, California. Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang SVP of Communications Mairie Moore announced in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that the roles of Rick and Morty will be recast.

An additional statement was obtained by Deadline from an Adult Swim spokesperson, who stated, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland."

Deadline reports that this decision will not affect the production of the seventh season of "Rick and Morty," which remains pending as of press time and is part of a 70-episode order which was requested by Adult Swim in 2018 and will guarantee that the show will run up to its tenth season. It's presumed that the roles of Smith and Sanchez will be recast before the debut of the show's next season. Dan Harmon shall retain his creator's credit and will be in charge of running the show henceforth, per The Hollywood Reporter.