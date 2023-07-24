Every Superman Actor Ranked By Comic Book Authenticity

Superman has long been an American icon, first appearing in 1938's "Action Comics" #1. As the character gained popularity, he established many of the tropes associated with superheroes, including wearing skin-tight costumes and rocking a cape. As time passed, Superman evolved, transitioning from leaping over tall buildings in a single bound to flying through the sky and, eventually, outer space.

While many of those changes were added gradually, one thing that happened quickly was Superman's representation in other mediums. The first was radio in 1940, which was followed by television and feature films. More than a dozen talented actors have portrayed Superman, and each one put their own unique spin on the Man of Steel.

But comic book accuracy is still important, thanks to the massive fanbase surrounding the character. If an actor alters the character too much, they won't resonate with the fans. The actors here all played Superman in their own way, and their adherence to comic book accuracy depends on what was happening with the character in the comics at the time of their initial performance. These actors are ranked by how closely their version of Superman sticks to the comics.