Here's What Liam Hemsworth Has To Say About Being The New Witcher

Fans of "The Witcher" received some bittersweet news recently. The sweet part was Netflix preemptively renewing the show for a fourth season; unfortunately, the bitter pill that they have to swallow with it is that Henry Cavill will not be playing the role of Geralt after Season 3. DC and Warner Bros decided to toss a coin to their Cavill in order to get him to reprise his Superman role. And whether you love him or hate him as the Man of Steel, it seems as though this is the main reason why Cavill's commitment to "The Witcher" is being cut short.

The Netflix casting department for the show, despite its past controversies, believes they have found a good replacement, though. Around the same time that the network announced Cavill's departure, they also let fans know that Liam Hemsworth would be stepping into Geralt's shoes. The backlash against it has been so strong that some are wondering if the show can even survive without Cavill, but that hasn't shattered Hemsworth's confidence one bit.