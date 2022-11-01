Here's What Liam Hemsworth Has To Say About Being The New Witcher
Fans of "The Witcher" received some bittersweet news recently. The sweet part was Netflix preemptively renewing the show for a fourth season; unfortunately, the bitter pill that they have to swallow with it is that Henry Cavill will not be playing the role of Geralt after Season 3. DC and Warner Bros decided to toss a coin to their Cavill in order to get him to reprise his Superman role. And whether you love him or hate him as the Man of Steel, it seems as though this is the main reason why Cavill's commitment to "The Witcher" is being cut short.
The Netflix casting department for the show, despite its past controversies, believes they have found a good replacement, though. Around the same time that the network announced Cavill's departure, they also let fans know that Liam Hemsworth would be stepping into Geralt's shoes. The backlash against it has been so strong that some are wondering if the show can even survive without Cavill, but that hasn't shattered Hemsworth's confidence one bit.
Liam Hemsworth is truly honored to be the next Geralt
Liam Hemsworth let fans know on Instagram that he's not only a fan of the show but also excited to portray Geralt in Season 4 and beyond. "As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he wrote next to some stylized artwork featuring the Witcher's wolf crest. "I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."
Fans may be upset by the news, but lots of his famous friends were happy to drop their support and well wishes in the comments of that Instagram post. Australian actor and twitch streamer Todd Lasance congratulated him the Australian way with some colorful language, while Dan McPherson congratulated him with all-caps praise and a fire emoji. Professional surfers Owen Wright and Connor Oleary also offered their congratulations. Even Paul Khoury, husband of actress Ashley Greene (who played Alice in "Twilight"), chimed in with, "What!!!! Let's Go bro!!" And, as everyone knows, there's a direct correlation between the number of exclamation points used and the user's level of excitement, so you can tell that the enthusiasm is genuine.
He's also a huge fan of Henry Cavill's
In that same Instagram post, Liam Hemsworth also had some gracious words to say for the man whose role he will be stepping into. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured [sic] that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure...Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character." Hemsworth also points out the obvious — that he has some big boots to fill — but he seems eager to get started.
Unfortunately, some of his Instagram followers don't believe he can fill those shoes. __Karolina_Anna__ replied to the post saying, "and just like that somebody decided that I will not watch [The Witcher] after season 3 💔." Gingerdavey reflected her sentiments, adding that "the show should've been cancelled [sic] if Henry is leaving. Least they could've done is make a different character for you." While it may seem that fans will be giving up on "The Witcher" with Henry Cavill's departure, keep in mind that his Instagram post has over 600,000 likes and counting in the last 3 days. So there is some room for optimism.
And Henry Cavill is throwing his full support behind his Australian successor
Liam Hemsworth wasn't the only one using Instagram to deliver the news. Henry Cavill posted the same image with a lengthy caption of his own. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."
Graphic artist bosslogic was one of many verified Instagram users responding to Cavill's announcement, lamenting that, "Today is a sad day...the show will not be the same without you." Two of his co-stars also reached out in the comments to let him know he would be missed. Yasen Atour, who plays Coen on the show, reflected on how much of an honor it was to work alongside him. And Paul Bullion, who plays Lambert on the show, gave his acting brother his best wishes alongside a series of Witcher-themed emojis.