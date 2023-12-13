The Real Reason Dick York Left Bewitched

When it comes to long-running television series or film franchises, sometimes actors have to drop out for whatever reason. A character may simply get written out of the next installment, or, as tends to happen particularly with sitcoms, characters get recast. It'd be hard to write a pivotal figure like a parent or a spouse out of an ongoing series, but that's precisely what transpired with "Bewitched."

Dick York first played Darrin Stephens on "Bewitched," the mortal husband of the magical Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery). He played the part for the first five seasons, but in Season 6, Darrin was played by Dick Sargent. So why did Dick York leave "Bewitched?" The truth of the matter is that York suffered from chronic back pain due to an injury he sustained before he even joined the "Bewitched" cast. Tragically, while filming "Bewitched' in 1969, York collapsed on set and had to go to the hospital. William Asher, a producer on the sitcom, visited him there, and it was determined York couldn't continue with the show.

Sargent played Darrin for the remaining three seasons. But "Bewitched" would be York's final substantial role. After leaving the show, he didn't act again on a TV production for 14 years. He only had a handful more roles until his passing in 1992.