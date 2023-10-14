Rick And Morty's Dan Harmon Details Painful Final Exchange With Justin Roiland

"Rick and Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon is finally shedding light on his final exchange with Justin Roiland.

One of television's most exciting creatives, Harmon is the brains behind quirky comedy hits "Community" and "Rick and Morty," and the Fox series "Krapopolis." While "Community" was riddled with production woes, it has emerged as a cult hit, becoming one of the defining sitcoms from its era. Meanwhile, an open-ended sitcom with a rabid fandom, "Rick and Morty," shows no signs of stopping in its 10th year of production. While the show is a commercial juggernaut for Adult Swim, key changes have been made due to allegations against co-creator Justin Roiland.

In early 2023, news broke that Roiland had been charged with felony domestic violence in 2020 (via NBC News). While the charges against Roiland, who voiced Rick and Morty, were eventually dropped due to insufficient evidence, he is no longer involved with the show's production.

Despite no Roiland, Harmon and the rest of the creative team moved forward with Season 7. Since Roiland's dismissal from the series, Harmon had largely divorced himself from discussing his former creative partner until recently.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon candidly opened up about his final exchange with Roiland, which took place over text in 2019. "He said things that he'd never said before about being unhappy, and I remember saying to him the last time we spoke in person, like, 'I am worried about you, and I don't know what to do about that except to give you all the string and also just say I'm scared that you're not going to come back.' But then this conversation became unprecedentedly confrontational," he said, revealing that the conversation left him in tears.