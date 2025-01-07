Actors Who Wound Up In Normal Jobs

Lots of celebrities will regale interviewers and talk show hosts with stories of their best or worst jobs as aspiring actors. Even stars who seem to be born for the silver screen have come from humble beginnings, such as Margot Robbie's experience slicing bread at Subway before she started dominating the box office. Bryan Cranston also has an endless amount of stories about the odd jobs throughout his life pre-"Malcolm in the Middle," from being a security guard to performing weddings as an ordained minister.

For those who aren't in the entertainment industry, it may seem like all it takes is one acting role to set you up for a lifetime of luxury. In reality, the opposite is true. Most actors struggle to make a living in Hollywood compared to the very few who become mainstream celebrities, as evidenced by the consequences of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike putting union members out of work. More often than not, these working actors end up back where they started before their big breaks, returning to an average civilian life and working in regular jobs.

While some actors may find joy in eschewing the A-list lifestyle for something simpler, others actually ended up in careers outside the entertainment industry by virtue of their success. These 20 memorable performers may still have a foot in the door of the acting world, but nowadays, their focus is on taking jobs that are a far cry from being Hollywood stars.