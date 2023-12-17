How Two And A Half Men Changed Charlie Sheen Forever

Charlie Sheen's starring role in "Two and a Half Men" made him a TV star, but he didn't enter the pop culture pantheon overnight. Sheen hails from a famous acting family: His father is the veteran leading man Martin Sheen, and his older brother is Emilio Estevez. Following in their footsteps was always going to be tricky, but Sheen managed to carve out a name for himself as a powerful supporting actor. He gained some acclaim in his early career, whether he was playing things straight in Oliver Stone's "Platoon" or going for laughs in comedy classics like the "Hot Shots!" and "Major League" films.

However, despite Sheen's early successes, he never quite managed to attain leading man status in Hollywood — until "Two and a Half Men" came along, that is. The Chuck Lorre sitcom was a huge hit for CBS, winning nine Emmy Awards during its run. Eventually, Sheen's issues with addiction and some sensational public outbursts led to big changes for "Two and a Half Men," and for Sheen himself. Read on to find out how "Two and a Half Men" changed Charlie Sheen forever.

The following article discusses addiction. If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).