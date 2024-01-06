Why You Rarely Hear From Pamela Anderson Anymore

The Season 3 premiere of "Baywatch," titled "River of No Return: Part 1," changed the course of pop culture without even knowing it. The episode featured the debut of the fan-favorite character C.J. Parker, turning actor Pamela Anderson into one of the hottest stars of the '90s. Anderson possessed experience and exposure as a model and actor before her time on "Baywatch," but it was her slow-motion running across the beach in a itsy bitsy red bathing suit that made her the Marilyn Monroe or Farrah Fawcett of a new generation.

She rode the wave of success, appearing in men's magazines and talk shows around the country as everyone wanted to find out more about this blonde bombshell and the story behind her rise to celebrity. Her personal life became tabloid fodder too, as she hooked up with bad boy rockers like Poison's Bret Michaels, Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, and Kid Rock. Two of these relationships resulted in personal tapes of intimate moments being illegally released to the public.

After leaving "Baywatch," Anderson struggled to maintain the level of popularity she achieved on the show. She never left the public eye, making sporadic appearances at events or popping up in films and television shows, but she's far from the first name mentioned in gossip columns nowadays. So what has Anderson been up to since her heyday? Let's take a look.