Quiet On Set Episode 5 Exposed A Disgusting Amanda Show Moment

This article contains discussions and allegations of child abuse, racism, and sexual assault.

The fifth episode of the Investigation Discovery documentary "Quiet on Set" dropped on Max on Sunday, April 7 — and it brought more disturbing revelations about behind-the-scenes behavior at Nickelodeon during its heyday.

Raquel Lee Bolleau, who appeared alongside star Amanda Bynes on "The Amanda Show," brought up a particularly humiliating on-set incident where Bynes was told to spit liquid directly into Lee Bolleau's face across several takes. "There was a scene we were doing; it was called 'The Literals' and every time I said, 'Spit it out,' she would spit what was in her mouth – whether it was the water, whatever, like, directly in my face," Lee Bolleau revealed during the episode. "Everybody thought it was so funny. Everybody's laughing. Me? I did not find it funny."

"The third time, I was like, infuriated," Lee Bolleau continued. "Like, I was so mad that the director hurried and put me on the side of the set and was like, 'Listen, Raquel: breathe in, breathe out. She's the star of the show. Don't make too much of a problem. I'm going to ask her not to spit in your face, but you have to keep your cool.'"

The episode then showed the footage of the sketch in question, showing it to Lee Bolleau, fellow former Nickelodeon star Bryan Hearne, and his mother Tracey Brown. Upon seeing it, Brown exclaimed, "That's racist, period."