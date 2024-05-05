Jonathan Taylor Thomas's Tragic True Life Story

Acting can seem like a dream job, especially from the outside. After all, getting paid tens of thousands or even millions of dollars to work on projects enjoyed by audiences across the world is undeniably a privilege on many levels. But, while it can be a very enviable job, it's ultimately just that — a job. Even huge A-list actors like Bradley Cooper have almost quit Hollywood for good. This might sound a bit reductive, but looking at the entertainment industry from this angle might help readers understand why someone like Jonathan Taylor Thomas — who in many ways had the world at his feet — would still be dissatisfied with his career.

When Thomas was just 13 years old, he was already beginning to articulate that he just didn't feel at home in the world of acting, primarily because he struggled to connect with his peers. "The [entertainment] industry is neurotic and weird, and so when I go home and I play basketball with my friends, I'm not Jonathan Taylor Thomas," he explained to Premiere magazine in 1996. "I'm just Jonathan. I don't like hanging out with other actors and actresses."

At the time, Thomas was being likened to fellow child star Macaulay Culkin, with Premiere speculating that he could easily slip into the large shoes the "Home Alone" actor left behind after going into early retirement in 1994. Instead of becoming the next Richie Rich, however, Thomas dreamed of joining the Directors Guild of America. Acting, for him, was merely the best hands-on directing training next to being "the son of Stephen Spielberg," he said.