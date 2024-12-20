Every Superhero And Villain In The Superman Trailer Explained

James Gunn has finally dropped the epic first teaser trailer for "Superman," and fans couldn't be more excited to see the Man of Steel back on the silver screen. Numerous heroes and villains appear, and in the background is a remake of the John Williams score from 1978's "Superman: The Movie." It's a glorious return for the Last Son of Krypton, and it looks like he's in for a fight. While there are recognizable characters like Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince), and others, not all of them are easy to identify.

Granted, superfans who've been reading the comics for years might recognize most of the folks who appear in the trailer, but the casual Superman or DC fan might not know everyone. Doubtless, more will be revealed when further trailers are released, but a lot is covered in the teaser, which opens with Superman (David Corenswet) lying bloody in a crater and really picks up when Krypto comes to the rescue.

In addition to the Dog of Steel, we see Clark Kent and the Daily Planet, as well as Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and several superheroes. Gunn is all about connecting characters between projects; he did it with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films for the MCU, and he's doing it for the DCEU, so expect to see all kinds of good and bad guys when the film is released. For now, here's each superhero and villain that appears in the first teaser for "Superman."