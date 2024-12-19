One Clark Kent Detail In The Superman Trailer Is Already Dividing DC Fans
James Gunn's "Superman" trailer is here, and there's a lot to take in, from references to Stagg Industries to iconic DC characters showing up, like Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Naturally, a lot of discussions have formed around the teaser, with everyone saying the same thing about the "Superman" trailer's color grading. But others are discussing something far more integral — Clark Kent's hair.
During the shots where Superman (David Corenswet) is in full superhero mode, he sports the iconic Man of Steel hairdo that's slicked back with a single curly hair dangling down his forehead. But when he's Clark Kent going to The Daily Planet, he has a mess of curls in what's known as a broccoli cut, otherwise known as a "zoomer's perm." And depending on what your opinion is on Gen Z influencers, that can be a good or bad thing. This has led to much discussion online, such as X (formerly Twitter) user @ptrkbrn posting: "Clark Kent does appear to have the no cap fr fr juul vape perm in the Superman trailer which is very funny to behold."
Over on Reddit, u/Mend1cant seemed to like it, showcasing the division created online. They also made a comparison we can't unsee: "Clark Kent be looking like Moss from ['The IT Crowd']. Love it." It's not quite as big as Moss' (Richard Ayoade), but the point still stands. This Clark Kent looks like he's more likely to host a YouTube channel where he reviews vape pens rather than save the world, and that's a pretty good disguise to have.
Clark Kent's haircut in the Superman trailer drips with rizz, no cap
Clark Kent having a more Gen Z-centric haircut in James Gunn's "Superman" makes sense. Gunn confirmed that David Corenswet's Superman will be 32 years old when the movie comes out on July 11, 2025. Assuming the film also takes place during that year, that means Kal-El would've been born (and subsequently sent to Earth from Krypton) in 1993. Technically, this would put him the micro-generation known as "Zillennials," which are younger millennials and older zoomers usually born between 1993 and 1999. The point being — this Clark Kent can get away with a broccoli cut since he's on the younger side within this world.
Regardless of how one feels about this specific haircut, it's kind of fun to see how drastically different Corenswet looks between his two identities. In previous iterations, like Henry Cavill and Brandon Routh, Clark Kent would look a bit shaggier, while Superman would be somewhat slicked. Corenswet's Clark Kent is drastically messier than how Superman appears, so it probably makes sense that no one would put two and two together and figure out Clark and Superman are the same person, especially if he's also wearing glasses.
Some folks may make fun of the look, but others like it. Redditor u/inksmudgedhands wrote, "He downright cute. I am used to seeing Clark as handsome. But never handsome and cute like he is here." If nothing else, Corenswet should thank Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner for taking so much attention away from him when it comes to interesting haircuts. Honestly, Guy's bowl haircut in the trailer isn't too far off from what previous fan art envisioned Fillion could look like.