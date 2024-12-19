One Clark Kent Detail In The Superman Trailer Is Already Dividing DC Fans

James Gunn's "Superman" trailer is here, and there's a lot to take in, from references to Stagg Industries to iconic DC characters showing up, like Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Naturally, a lot of discussions have formed around the teaser, with everyone saying the same thing about the "Superman" trailer's color grading. But others are discussing something far more integral — Clark Kent's hair.

During the shots where Superman (David Corenswet) is in full superhero mode, he sports the iconic Man of Steel hairdo that's slicked back with a single curly hair dangling down his forehead. But when he's Clark Kent going to The Daily Planet, he has a mess of curls in what's known as a broccoli cut, otherwise known as a "zoomer's perm." And depending on what your opinion is on Gen Z influencers, that can be a good or bad thing. This has led to much discussion online, such as X (formerly Twitter) user @ptrkbrn posting: "Clark Kent does appear to have the no cap fr fr juul vape perm in the Superman trailer which is very funny to behold."

Over on Reddit, u/Mend1cant seemed to like it, showcasing the division created online. They also made a comparison we can't unsee: "Clark Kent be looking like Moss from ['The IT Crowd']. Love it." It's not quite as big as Moss' (Richard Ayoade), but the point still stands. This Clark Kent looks like he's more likely to host a YouTube channel where he reviews vape pens rather than save the world, and that's a pretty good disguise to have.