Every Krypto The Superdog Power Explained

Fans knew he was coming, as James Gunn has long hinted he wanted Krypto in the DCU, and the first trailer for Gunn's "Superman" gives a very big role to the Man of Steel's super-powered canine. When Superman (David Corenswet) finds himself in trouble in a snowy hinterland, it's Krypto he turns to in order to make it to safety. Bleeding from the mouth, he begs his best friend to take him home — and it looks like his faithful dog is well on his way to doing so by the time the trailer cuts away.

As this exchange shows, Krypto is one special dog, and, no, he's not an earthbound canine by any means. As his name hints, comes from Superman's home planet of Krypton. That means he bears all of the skills and gifts that his master does, even though he looks like your average, lovable pooch. What does that mean for Clark Kent's new movie incarnation? Here's a list of all of the superpowers Krypto has been gifted with over the course of his many comic and animation appearances.