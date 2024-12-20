Why The Rookie Star Nathan Fillion Looks So Different In The Superman Trailer

Eagle-eyed fans may have spied a very famous face firing an energy beam out of a shiny-looking ring in the new trailer for "Superman." Believe it or not, that's actor Nathan Fillion — of "The Rookie," "Castle," and numerous other series — as Guy Gardner. But why does he look so different in the teaser compared to how he appears on the red carpet? Because he's not only sporting Gardner's signature carrot-colored bowl cut — which isn't too far off from this hilarious fan art of Fillion as Gardner — but he also appears to be wearing a bit of makeup to better replicate Gardner's square-jawed good looks.

Guy, of course, is a member of DC Comics' Green Lantern Corps, and one of its most brash members. A soldier who has a bit of a "my way or the highway" attitude, Guy cares about Earth in spite of his flaws and wants to make sure the people living there survive and thrive. But he can also be prickly, arrogant and a bit smug. And those are just the sorts of personality quirks that Fillion was looking forward to exploiting when he embarked upon playing Guy in "Superman."