James Gunn's Superman Movie Villain May Be An Evil Clone - But Not The One You Think

According to new reports about James Gunn's upcoming Superman film, an alternate version of Superman known as Ultraman will appear in the DC Universe as the creation of a major supervillain. Scooper @CanWeGetSomeToast reports that Ultraman, the twisted Earth-3 Man of Steel and member of the Crime Syndicate villain team, is allegedly set to make his live-action debut in "Superman." The paywalled Instagram report says Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) will successfully clone Superman (David Corenswet) in the film. However, instead of creating Bizarro, who was previously rumored to appear in the movie, the U-logo-wearing Kryptonian clone will be a much deadlier version of the hero.

Multiple versions of Ultraman have appeared since the Crime Syndicate of America made its first comic book appearance pre-Crisis in "Justice League of America" #29 (by Gardner Fox, Mike Sekowsky, Bernie Sachs, and Gaspar Saladino). Ultraman led the evil superteam alongside his world's analogs of popular heroes, including Johnny Quick (The Flash), Owlman (Batman), Power Ring (Green Lantern), and Super-Woman (Wonder Woman). The team sparred with the Justice League and Justice Society of America before being wiped out during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" arc.

The team was reintroduced in DC Comics for the "New 52" era, playing key parts in the "Forever Evil" and "Darkseid War" events. More recently, the Crime Syndicate returned with Ultraman and some of its members teaming up with Amanda Waller in her ongoing quest to take down the Justice League.