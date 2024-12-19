The Hype Is Real For Superman After Epic Teaser Trailer

Everything old is new again in the first teaser for James Gunn's "Superman." But if everything here looks familiar, why does it feel so fresh?

The first "Superman" teaser is full of familiar imagery — shots of the American heartland, a man alone in the ice and snow, a harried Clark Kent, and a confident Lois Lane. Lex Luthor is there, looking all lean and mean. A Fortress of Solitude rises from the ice. Even the old John Williams theme is back. There's generations of nostalgia here, and just when you think you've seen literally all of it before, blammo, there's Krypto the Superdog. That's new.

Beyond all the iconography, there's also something in the teaser for 2025's "Superman" that DC's struggled to capture in the last ten years on film: an optimistic tone. The "Man of Steel" era was dour, intense, and frightening. "Superman Returns" felt too stuck in the past and distant. The Christopher Reeve movies started hopeful, but ended in low-budget disaster almost forty years ago. And the last time we saw that Superman, in 2023's "The Flash," he was a soulless, computer-generated demon who looked like he'd been rendered on an old Nintendo Wii.

In other words, we've been seeing Superman in movies for years now. He's never really gone away. But he hasn't felt like Superman in quite a long time — until now.