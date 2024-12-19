Who Is The Night King-Looking Superhero In The Superman Trailer?

In the comics, Metamorpho was once a normal archaeologist named Rex Mason, who makes his name working for the morally dubious businessman Simon Stagg. If the name looks familiar, that's because James Gunn revealed Stagg Enterprises as a location in the film within this very trailer.

Stagg ultimately betrays Mason while on an expedition in Egypt, but unwittingly winds up forcing Mason into contact with the radioactive material that grants him his awesome powers of transformation. While he can't completely reshape his body like Plastic Man or even the Marvel hero Mystique, he is able to turn parts of his body into various substances and elements, and can usually turn his fists into more lethal shapes like maces or hammers.

Over the years since his debut in 1965, Metamorpho has been a member of several superteams, including the Justice League (in various branches and incarnations), the Batman-led Outsiders, and more recently Mister Terrific's The Terrifics. It's unclear if Gunn's film will place Metamorpho on the same team with Terrific, Gardner, and Hawkgirl, or if he'll be a newer hero searching for his place in the world like Superman. As can be seen in the trailer, his inhuman physical characteristics will be portrayed at least in part through the use of makeup. Metamorpho's appearance often isolates him from others, a complicated aspect of his psyche that Anthony Carrigan connected with on a personal level.