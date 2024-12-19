Superman Fans Can't Stop Comparing Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor Look To Another Character

James Gunn told everyone to look up, but it's best to look straight ahead at the screen because that's where the teaser trailer for "Superman" can be viewed. While everyone thought it would be a sleepy December without any film news to speak of, Gunn delivered an early Christmas gift by debuting the first live-action footage of the upcoming DC film.

Not only did it show us David Corenswet's Superman movie suit in all its red and blue glory — proving once again that no one should trust the quality of leaked set photos by Machiavellian internet trolls — but it also gave us the first glimpse of Nicholas Hoult as Supes' biggest baddie, Lex Luthor.

Hoult boasts a beautiful chromedome to make Michael Rosenbaum's Lex from "Smallville" proud; however, social media users think this Lex looks like another surprising character altogether. But hey, that seems to be a trend, since some people have also compared Nathan Fillion's bad boy Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, to Uncle Fester from "The Addams Family" and Lloyd Christmas from "Dumb and Dumber."