The Superman Trailer Detail Only Dragon Ball Z Fans Will Understand

James Gunn's heroes definitely know how to make an entrance, whether it's Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) dancing his way into battle in "Guardians of the Galaxy" or Peacemaker (John Cena) swiveling his hips in the opening credits of his show. Gunn's Superman (David Corenswet) makes a similarly memorable impression in the first trailer for his upcoming "Superman" film. But it's also the kind of look that will definitely amuse "Dragon Ball" fans — and for a very good reason.

In the epic, hype-worthy trailer for "Superman," the Man of Steel is introduced in the middle of a crisis — he rockets to Earth and lands, bloody and injured, in a snowy locale. He eventually has to summon his dog, Krypto, to help him up and get him to safety. Fans don't know what's knocked him down, but it's easy to note that he leaves a crater and takes a physical pose that looks just like the one Yamcha takes upon being killed by Nappa in the "Dragon Ball Z" episode "Saibamen Attack!" The pose has become a meme over the past few years on the internet, but what might look like a small in-joke isn't the only thing that binds the "Dragon Ball" series to part of the "Superman" legacy.