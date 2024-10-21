Krypto The Superdog Could Be Stronger Than Superman - But There's One Big Problem

Superman may be the strongest humanoid superhero in the DC Universe, but there's every reason to believe that Krypto has him beat in one key field. Without his sun-induced powers, Superman is just a guy. He may be muscular, but he doesn't really have to hit the gym for his powers or anything. As such, his non-powered grip strength can likely be compared to that of the average, well-built guy in his thirties, which is roughly 216.6 lbs on average.

Multiple versions of Krypto portray him as some sort of white Labrador mix, which gives us some idea about his possible non-powered bite force. Though the James Gunn version of Krypto seems to be a smaller and shaggier guy than the traditional incarnation of the character, let's still err on the side of Labrador when it comes to bite force. This would mean that a powerless Krypto can chomp with a bite force that ranges between 230 and 250 pounds per square inch.

While this doesn't directly translate to grip strength, it's worth noting that the average human bite force doesn't exceed 140 pounds per square inch. As such, it seems fair to say that even without their powers, Krypto's bite is significantly worse than Superman's grip — or his bite, should the Man of Steel be so inclined.