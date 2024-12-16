Every Cameo In The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Explained

Lo! Before you read on, be warned that this article has some major spoilers for "The War of the Rohirrim."

"The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" charged into theaters in the U.S. on December 13. Despite the limited size and scope of the Warner Bros. project — and the fact that it shifts the franchise from live-action to anime — the movie still manages to work several fun cameos from Peter Jackson's original "Lord of the Rings" trilogy into its story.

Over the two-plus hour run time, we found no less than six cameos — along with an honorable mention, to boot. If you just got out of the theater, are heading to a showing, or you're reading this a few months after release and are getting ready to fire up your streaming experience, here are those special cal- back moments you're going to want to look for.