The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Review - A Less Magical But Still Inspiring Return To Middle Earth

Since "The Animatrix" hit video store shelves in 2003, anime spinoffs of major Hollywood properties have become a common sight ... in video stores and on the streaming services that ran them out of business. Not so much in theaters. It's not surprising that Warner Bros. would produce a "Lord of the Rings" anime — what is surprising is that it's getting a full-blown theatrical release.

To get my biases out of the way: as a certified weeaboo who wants to see major studios taking chances on hand-drawn and adult-oriented animated films, I come to Kenji Kamiyama's "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" rooting for its success. But I also arrive with some skepticism about WB's attempts to milk everything they can out of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle Earth. Peter Jackson's original "Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy might be the greatest achievement in blockbuster filmmaking history, but I never even finished his "Hobbit" trilogy after how much the first one dragged and how everything about the sequels sounded even worse. There's a reason the announcement of the upcoming "The Hunt for Gollum" movie was met with mockery.

"The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" is drawing from even slimmer source material than "The Hobbit," but feels less strain as an adaptation — instead of stretching one short book into a trilogy of roughly 3-hour movies, it's taking a few paragraphs from the appendices of "Return of the King" and using them as a jumping off point for a self-contained 2-hour movie. Turning such brief passages into a full feature might sound like an act of desperation from a studio upset about splitting its IP rights with Amazon and not being able to adapt "The Silmarillion," but it succeeds in large part for two reasons: its excitement as an action-packed war epic, and the smart move to flesh out an important character whom the source material didn't even give a name.