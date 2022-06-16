A Major Lord Of The Rings Star Will Reprise Their Role For War Of The Rohirrim

As Amazon Studios' "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series slowly creeps nearer, all eyes are fixed on the live-action, serialized adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's incredible fantasy world. The show promises to reveal a new iteration of Middle-earth that, from the footage we've seen so far, will be both similar to and different from that depicted in Peter Jackson's acclaimed "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Meanwhile, another contender has quietly been building some serious steam. A year ago, New Line Cinema and Warner Animation announced that they were fast-tracking yet another Tolkien adaptation that promises to dive into new stories ... in a new medium. "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" won't just be an animated feature — it will be an anime. The movie will center on a story that takes place approximately 260 years before the One Ring perishes in the fires of Mount Doom and will trace one of the most dramatic chapters in Rohan's history, providing the backstory for how the epic fortress of Helm's Deep got its name.

Just announced by Deadline, the back end of the production is riddled with talent, including several alumni of Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. The Academy Award-winning screenwriter Philippa Boyens is an executive producer on the project. Illustrators Alan Lee and John Howe are involved too, as is Wētā Workshop founder and special effects master Richard Taylor.

As if bringing all this incredible talent back to Middle-earth after a 20-year hiatus weren't enough, an on-screen "Lord of the Rings" star will also be involved in the production. After a year of waiting officially in the tank, the bulk of the voice casting has been completed ... and it includes none other than Miranda Otto herself.