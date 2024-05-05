Titanic And Lord Of The Rings Star Bernard Hill Dead At 79

Having worked as an actor for the better part of six decades, Bernard Hill was a beloved member of the entertainment community. On the day of his death, tributes began pouring in from colleagues, friends, and fans around the world.

Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt spoke highly of Hill, writing in a statement released to BBC, "Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent. From Boys from the Blackstuff, to Wolf Hall, The Responder, and many more, we feel truly honoured to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time."

His former co-star Barbara Dickson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to honor him, sharing a photo of the two of them together from the 1970s while writing, "It's with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x."