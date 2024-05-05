Titanic And Lord Of The Rings Star Bernard Hill Dead At 79
"Lord of the Rings" and "Titanic" star Bernard Hill has sadly died at age 79. Hill passed away at his home in the morning on Sunday May 5, as reported by his agent Lou Coulson (via BBC). Born in Manchester in 1944, he began his career working in British television in the 1970s, drawing attention with key roles in productions like "The Black Stuff" and "Gandhi." He was perhaps best known for his work as King Théoden in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and Captain Edward J. Smith in "Titanic," as well as his illustrious contributions to many Shakespearean screen adaptations. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marianna Hill, and their son Gabriel.
This story is developing...
Tributes to Bernard Hill
Having worked as an actor for the better part of six decades, Bernard Hill was a beloved member of the entertainment community. On the day of his death, tributes began pouring in from colleagues, friends, and fans around the world.
Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt spoke highly of Hill, writing in a statement released to BBC, "Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent. From Boys from the Blackstuff, to Wolf Hall, The Responder, and many more, we feel truly honoured to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time."
His former co-star Barbara Dickson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to honor him, sharing a photo of the two of them together from the 1970s while writing, "It's with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x."