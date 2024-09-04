Ian McKellen May Return For A New Lord Of The Rings Movie - But Didn't Gandalf Die?

If someone says, "Picture Gandalf!," most people will have one face in their minds: Ian McKellen. The beloved English actor played Gandalf for Peter Jackson's lengthy "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy before reprising the role for the nearly as long "The Hobbit" trilogy. Even in his late 70s, the actor was still wise-cracking about feeling snubbed by Amazon Studios' "The Rings of Power" series, quipping, "I haven't said yes because I haven't been asked. But are you suggesting that someone else is going to play it? Gandalf is over 7,000 years old, so I'm not too old [yet]."

While that casting didn't pan out, it turns out that McKellen is most definitely in the cards to reprise the role in another project: Warner Bros.' upcoming Gollum movie, set to release in 2026. McKellen said (via Deadline), "Enthusiasm for The Lord of the Rings shows no sign of abating ... I can't tell you any more than that. I've just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I'll be playing him." He added, "When? I don't know. What the script is? It's not written yet. So, they better be quick."

In another interview with BBC, the English actor also said, "I'm not letting anyone else put on the pointy hat and beard if I can help it." This isn't the first time he's shown playful possessiveness about the role. The question is, can McKellen pick up the pointy hat and staff once again — and does that even make sense within the timeline of the movie? Didn't Gandalf die on a bridge fighting a Balrog? Let's unpack this thing.