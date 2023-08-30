WB's The War Of The Rohirrim Should Include A Specific Cameo From The LOTR Films

Warner Bros' upcoming anime-style film "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" will explore the history of the Men of Rohan through the eyes of the daughter of their famous king, Helm (the guy that Helm's Deep is named after). The film, which has been delayed to a very late 2024 release date, is a highly anticipated new foray into J.R.R. Tolkien's world of Middle-earth.

Early reports of the film are fairly positive. SlashFilm even went so far as to say that the tidbits shown during a closed-door sneak peek at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival felt like the project was "cut from the same cloth as the original 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy." One element that is doubtless feeding into that nostalgia is the return of Miranda Otto to narrate the film as Éowyn, whom she brought to life in Peter Jackson's adaptation twenty years ago. The concept of using an older Éowyn to tell a story about the history of her people is a perfect way to connect the new movie to the films that are so near and dear to millions of fans. In fact, the move is so smart, the creative minds behind the production should consider throwing another cameo into the mix — Meriadoc Brandybuck.

Merry, played by Dominic Monaghan in Peter Jackson's films, holds a special place in the history of Rohan. The Hobbit becomes Théoden's esquire in "The Lord of the Rings" and even sneaks a ride to the Battle of the Pelennor Fields along with Éowyn. He helps defeat the Witch-king and remains a faithful vassal of the king of Rohan after the War of the Ring. In fact, he even visits Rohan later in life.