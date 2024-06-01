5 Lord Of The Rings Characters We Could See In The Hunt For Gollum

On May 9, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that new Middle-earth movies were officially on the way. This came on the heels of a year filled with cryptic statements and suggestions that there might be a resurrection of the "Lord of the Rings" IP in the form of new full-length feature films. The first movie officially slated for release in 2026 is a Gollum movie under the working title "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum." It will be produced by Peter Jackson and directed by Andy Serkis (who plays Gollum in the original "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies).

The topical choice is an interesting one. A fan film by the name "The Hunt for Gollum" already exists (and you can watch it for free.) In addition, centering an entire narrative around Andy Serkis' Gollum sounds intriguing, but it's hard to tell if the Gollum character can hold up an entire story on his own two scrawny shoulders. Truth be told, he can't, which is why, if Serkis, Jackson, and Company are going to make this work, they're going to need to bring some additional characters into the story.

Fortunately, Tolkien doesn't put Gollum on his own very often in the source material. Throughout most of his story, Gollum is close to one important person or another. During "The Lord of the Rings," the bulk of his associations are Frodo and Sam. However, before that story, he makes quite a few enemies (and a handful of friendish types, to boot). Here are five of the individuals who might pop up in a "Hunt for Gollum" movie.