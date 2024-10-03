The Rings Of Power Season 2 Finale Confirms The Stranger's Real Identity

The Stranger doesn't just reveal his name in the Season 2 finale. He also confronts the Dark Wizard and, in the process, comes into his own as a magic wielder. He stops a cascade of boulders singlehandedly and saves his proto-Hobbit friends. Really, though, his journey has just begun — and his heartwarming goodbye to Nori is the beginning of that journey.

"We're very different creatures, Nori, when all said and done," he tells her, and while she retorts that they aren't that different, in reality, the truth is, well, they are. Nori doubtless has some role to play in the rest of the story, but Gandalf's is going to only get bigger as time goes on. We know from "The Lord of the Rings" that he is the only Istar strong enough to fight Sauron — and even then, he doesn't do so through direct confrontation. Instead, his role will be to stay true to his mission, befriend all of the Free Peoples of Middle-earth, and help coordinate the War of the Ring and Frodo's quest thousands of years later.

For now, though, Gandalf is running wild in an adapted story with no clear path forward. In the source material, the Wizard doesn't even show up until a thousand years into the Third Age. He also says during "The Lord of the Rings" that he doesn't go into the East, and yet that's where the show has him.

It's possible to explain these away. Maybe he doesn't go to the region of Rhûn later in Middle-earth history because he had a bad experience in the past or his job there is already complete. As far as timing goes, it's also worth pointing out that "The Rings of Power" showrunners and writers have not been afraid to change the Tolkien timeline. They've rearranged events, condensed stories, and pulled characters forward to integrate them into things that took place earlier in J.R.R. Tolkien's writings. That said, maybe we're just going to have Gandalf involved in the Second Age regardless of what the author originally intended — but we're hoping there's still at least some explanation for the shift when Season 3 rolls around.