Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Will Be Darker Than You Think For One Reason

When "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" movies are brought up, they evoke images that are warm, cozy, exciting, adventurous, inspiring, and even sad. But rarely does Middle-earth cinema feel dark. Sure, there are evil elements, but Gandalf takes down the Balrog and Éowyn defeats the Witch-king. The good guys are victorious against endless Orc hordes. The Eagles save the day over and over again.

Despite the generally uplifting aspects of J.R.R. Tolkien's world, Warner Bros.' anime adventure "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" has the potential to be one of the darkest Middle-earth movies to date. And that's because it's going to focus on a struggle between humans.

To clear things up, humans do fight their own kind in "The Lord of the Rings." Sauron recruits Men from areas like Rhûn and Harad, east and south of Mordor, respectively, to fight in his armies. The Army of the Dead is also composed of the ghoulish souls of Humans, and the Nazgûl are technically human, too.

By and large, though, the bulk of the fighting takes place between different races. Groups of baddies like the Orcs, Trolls, and Wargs regularly square off against Elves, Men, Dwarves, and other distinctly different good guys. The bad guys are depicted as mindless cannon fodder, making each violent interaction easier to compartmentalize, ethically speaking. When Men do face off against each other, like during the Battle of the Pelennor Fields, things immediately take on a more serious and heavy tone. And it's precisely that man vs. man slaughter that "The War of the Rohirrim" is likely going to need to steer into early and often.