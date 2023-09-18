Lord Of The Rings: Gandalf's Real Name & Its Meaning Explained

Gandalf is everywhere in "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" stories. The gray-bearded wanderer is shown putzing around the Shire three pages into "The Hobbit" book and is right there at the Grey Havens when the story ends. In between those two points in time (and for a long time before the story even starts), the Wizard is very busy. He travels all over Middle-earth, meddling in the affairs of Men, Elves, and Dwarves and doing everything he can to thwart evil — especially the evil emanating from the Dark Lord Sauron.

Throughout this peripatetic process, Gandalf becomes known by a lot of different names. Each has its own meaning, and they are in multiple languages. Despite his rich library of titles, though, there is one name that starts it all — one name that the Wizard is known by long before he is ever stuffed into an old-man body and sent to fight Sauron in Middle-earth. Before he arrives on that particular mission, Gandalf spends countless years away in Valinor, the Blessed Realm in the West, where he is known as Olórin.

We hear a brief mention of this cryptic past in "The Two Towers" when Faramir recounts the time when Gandalf explained his various names. He quotes the Wizard, saying, "May are my names in many countries, he said. Mithrandir among the Elves, Tharkûn to the Dwarves; Olórin I was in my youth in the West that is forgotten, in the South Incánus, in the North Gandalf; to the East I go not."

That reference to "youth" points to Gandalf's earlier beginnings and a time when he walked in light-hearted joy without the weight of the world on his shoulders — as the translation of his name implies.