The 15 Best Movies Of 2024

2024 was a tough year for the film industry. The effects of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were noticeable in the year's slimmer-than-usual release schedule, and more worryingly, production remained slow to pick up, even after the strikes were resolved. With threats of even greater media consolidation on the horizon, AI still threatening creative jobs even post-strikes, and executives and agents growing ever more cautious about anything that could be even remotely controversial, there are plenty of reasons to worry about the future.

And yet the movies were still good, some of them even great. Many of the best were independent or international films, but some of them managed to smuggle something meaningful out of the dysfunctional Hollywood system. The clearest common thread between 2024's best films is that they took risks. Whether innovating new artistic techniques, challenging common wisdom about the movie business, or making bold statements regarding governments and corporations, these 15 films stand in defiance of a culture of creative cowardice.

My selection of these films, listed in alphabetical order, is based primarily on personal opinion, though all of them have also earned significant critical acclaim across the board, and some of them have also found box office and/or awards success. As such, only films I have seen myself qualified for inclusion (apologies to "Nosferatu" and any other 2024 films I still need to see).