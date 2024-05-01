I Saw The TV Glow Review: A Teen Horror Masterpiece Where The Channel Changes You

Watching "I Saw the TV Glow," the new horror-drama from writer-director Jane Schoenbrun, recalls nothing less than the experience of watching "Donnie Darko" for the first time. Like Richard Kelly's 2001 mind-bender, "I Saw the TV Glow" thrusts viewers into an uncomfortable headspace where one can never be sure what's real or a psychotic break. Both films recreate past eras (the '80s for "Darko," the '90s for "TV Glow"), but rather than regurgitating the pop culture nostalgia of such eras "Stranger Things"-style, they tell fresh stories firmly attuned to the concerns of their present moment. These movies broaden the minds of their young adult target audience, exposing them to new possibilities of what cinema is capable of as an art form.

While "I Saw the TV Glow" feels destined to become a formative experience for many Gen Z moviegoers, millennials watching it will find themselves reflecting on their own formative experiences with media fandom. This movie is about that cool friend in school who introduced you to your favorite TV show, the illicit thrill of staying up past your bedtime to watch together, the dangers of getting too obsessed, and the personal struggles you were facing that made such obsession an appealing escape in the first place.

Maybe that life-changing obsession was "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the primary model for this film's teen fantasy pastiche "The Pink Opaque." Perhaps you're a bit older and your "Pink Opaque" was "Star Trek" or "The X-Files," or you're a bit younger and it was an anime or "Superwholock." Heck, maybe your tastes lean toward "Frasier," which Schoenbrun claims "I Saw the TV Glow" was somehow almost about. But if you had one, this movie has something for you (especially if you're queer or questioning).