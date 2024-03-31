Best Animated Movies Of 2024 So Far

Every year brings with it a fresh crop of animated offerings, and 2024 looks set to be another stellar 12 months. Unbound by the same restrictions as live-action films, the only things holding animated movies back can be those pesky budgets and the limits of the imaginations of the incredibly talented artists tasked with bringing them to life. Whether hand-drawn, computer-animated, stop-motion or a hybrid blend, animation is arguably the most exciting medium in film. And no, it isn't just for kids, so take that, Jimmy Kimmel (the late-night host hinted as much while hosting the 2024 Oscars).

The newest films from Disney, Pixar, Dreamworks, and Illumination will always bring in the crowds, but there are plenty of lesser-known offerings hiding among the plethora of streaming options and films from smaller studios that are well worth your time.

Whether it's further installments in beloved franchises, hotly anticipated sequels, ambitious anime offerings, or new original stories set to become future favorites, 2024 is looking bright for animated movies so far. We're here to keep track of the year's best animated movies, so keep checking back as we'll be adding more as the year goes along.