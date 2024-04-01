The Best Horror Movies Of 2024 So Far

Horror movies have enjoyed something of a renaissance over the past decade, with both big studios and independent filmmakers regularly delivering frightful good times at the movies. There's nothing quite like sharing scares with an audience, so horror continues to draw people to theaters even amidst the rise of streaming and the lingering aftermath of COVID. Since you don't need huge budgets or big-name stars to sell the simple appeal of the genre, unexpected blockbusters can come out of seemingly nowhere to blow everyone away. 2024 has already offered up some good ones, and there should be more high-quality horror movies to thrill and chill as the year progresses.

This article will be updated throughout the year to feature the most thorough selection of 2024's horror highlights. Movies that premiered internationally or at film festivals in previous years, but have a confirmed 2024 release date in American theaters or on streaming, qualify for this list, while some the year's best-reviewed horror films that premiered this year at festivals will have to wait for future screenings or their official release to be added.