The Best Horror Movies Of 2024 So Far
Horror movies have enjoyed something of a renaissance over the past decade, with both big studios and independent filmmakers regularly delivering frightful good times at the movies. There's nothing quite like sharing scares with an audience, so horror continues to draw people to theaters even amidst the rise of streaming and the lingering aftermath of COVID. Since you don't need huge budgets or big-name stars to sell the simple appeal of the genre, unexpected blockbusters can come out of seemingly nowhere to blow everyone away. 2024 has already offered up some good ones, and there should be more high-quality horror movies to thrill and chill as the year progresses.
This article will be updated throughout the year to feature the most thorough selection of 2024's horror highlights. Movies that premiered internationally or at film festivals in previous years, but have a confirmed 2024 release date in American theaters or on streaming, qualify for this list, while some the year's best-reviewed horror films that premiered this year at festivals will have to wait for future screenings or their official release to be added.
Handling the Undead
The Norwegian zombie film "Handling the Undead" premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January, where it won an award for its original music by Peter Raeburn, and will be released in the U.S. later in the year by Neon. Director Thea Hvistendahl co-wrote the screenplay with John Ajvide Lindqvist, the author of both the book the film is based on and the modern vampire classic "Let the Right One In."
This is a more mournful and meditative take on the zombie genre than many are used to. When the dead first rise up, the living mainly just want to take advantage of this seeming miracle to spend more time with those whom they've lost — even if these zombies are mere shadows of the people they once were. It's not until over an hour into the 99-minute film that it even truly becomes a horror movie, but that shift into horror arrives with such a visceral crunch that there's no doubt about its genre placement. Between the extremely slow pacing and how shocking the horror is, "Handling the Undead" won't be for everyone, but it's a distinctive and beautifully made film.
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person
Released in Canada in 2023 with a U.S. release planned from Drafthouse Films in 2024, "Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person" has one of the best titles of any movie in recent memory. The movie itself is a fun one, recommended for teenage horror fans, supernatural romance lovers, and those who appreciate the dark humor of classic Tim Burton movies.
The titular "humanist vampire," Sasha (Sara Montpetit), has long lived off pre-packaged blood bags, but her parents now think it's time that she start hunting for prey herself. Since Sasha doesn't wish to kill anyone, she seeks out a victim who wants to die — but as her potential "consenting suicidal victim" Paul (Félix-Antoine Bénard) gets to know and eventually fall in love with her, will this plan actually work out? The path of the story is predictable but heartfelt, with a talented cast, quirky deadpan tone, and enough blood to give its cuteness an edge.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Lisa Frankenstein
Another Tim Burton-esque monster romcom, "Lisa Frankenstein" is among 2024's most divisive films. Critics either found it a hilarious delight or a tonally confused mess, and judging by the box office, general audiences avoided it entirely. So basically the same thing happened to this film as the last horror-comedy written by Diablo Cody, "Jennifer's Body," which has gone on to overcome its initial poor reception and become something of a cult favorite. Expect the same lightning to strike twice here.
"Lisa Frankenstein" is something of a mess, with a few narrative issues holding it back from greatness, but being funny, well-acted, and stylishly directed (by first-time filmmaker Zelda Williams, daughter of Robin Williams) counts for a lot. It certainly cancels out enough of the logic and character development quibbles to make for a fun experience worth including on this list. Kathryn Newton's great as traumatized teen-turned-gothic-killer Lisa Swallows, as is Cole Sprouse as her undead lover, but it's Liza Soberano who steals the show as Lisa's stereotype-defying cheerleader stepsister Taffy.
Sleep
Released in South Korea in 2023 with plans for an American release by Magnet Releasing in 2024, "Sleep" is sadly one of the final films starring the late "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun. Another "Parasite" connection: "Sleep" director Jason Yu is a protege of Bong Joon-ho, having worked as a sound mixer on "Okja" and consulted the Oscar winner on his personal directing debut. Having seen the film at its Cannes premiere, we can confirm that "Sleep" offers proof that Bong's talent has rubbed off on Jason.
This tightly-paced psychological horror film follows newlyweds Hyun-su (Lee Sun-kyun) and Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi), whose relationship grows uneasy when Hyun-su starts walking and talking in his sleep. As the husband's nighttime episodes grow increasingly violent, the wife and new mother fears for her safety. Could Hyun-su be possessed by ghosts? Evoking "The Shining" and Alfred Hitchcock thrillers, "Sleep" ratchets up the tension while expertly handling sharp turns between chilling horror and dark comedy.
Late Night with the Devil
"Late Night with the Devil," which premiered at South by Southwest in 2023, is the best-reviewed horror film to open in theaters during the first quarter of 2024. Unfortunately, it's also been struck with controversy over an unforced error: the usage of AI-generated graphics for its '70s TV talk show. In a movie filled with otherwise excellent practical effects and period detail, it's disheartening that the production somehow couldn't pay a human being to draw a skeleton or a skyscraper.
If you can look past the AI controversy and the changes to movies and TV shows that it bespeaks (admittedly a big ask for some), "Late Night with the Devil" is one hell of a fun time. David Dastmalchian gives a great lead performance as Jack Delroy, a recent widower and talk show host desperate for ratings during sweeps week. The movie presents itself as the live broadcast of his Halloween show, with "behind the scenes" footage during commercial breaks. Delroy's guests include a psychic (Fayssal Bazzi), a skeptic (Ian Bliss), a parapsychologist (Laura Gordon), and a young cult survivor (Lilly D'Abo) who might be possessed by the actual Devil. Naturally, the show doesn't go as planned. Proceed with caution if worms make you uneasy.
Stopmotion
"Stopmotion," a British film that premiered at Fantastic Fest 2023 before hitting theaters in 2024, makes this list almost entirely on the incredible strength of its practical effects animation. The film's story, about a stop-motion animator (Aisling Franciosi) slowly losing her mind while trying to finish a film started by her overbearing mother (Stella Gonet), is intriguing but not the most well-developed: it falls into layers of abstraction without much to grasp onto beyond the stunningly grotesque imagery. But what stunning imagery that is!
Director Robert Morgan, whose work can be seen in "ABCs of Death 2," is an expert at combining stop-motion animation with live-action, and making a film about his craft allows for a brilliant showcase. The puppets grow increasingly terrifying as their creator seeks more disgusting ingredients to build them, and the way the film-within-the-film blurs with the characters' reality creates the effect of a living nightmare. Give this one a go if watching the trailer makes you feel like the guy from that Onion cartoon in the "Sickos" shirt, screaming, "Yes ... Ha ha ha ... Yes!"
Immaculate
"Immaculate" comes from the arthouse studio Neon, but don't go in expecting the sort of "elevated horror" one might typically associate with them. This leans towards the trashier side of the genre, with loud in-your-face jump scares, gratuitous graphic gore, and twists that just keep getting sillier. But make no mistake: Michael Mohan's film is fun, well-made trash. Those jump scares might sometimes be cheap, but they're effective nonetheless, and the more ridiculous the story gets, the more entertaining it becomes.
At the center of it all is an all-time great Final Girl performance from 2024's big rising star Sydney Sweeney, playing the naive nun Sister Cecilia. An American entering an Italian convent, she finds herself mysteriously pregnant and at the center of a dark conspiracy, but she's ready to fight back as hard as she needs to. The setting provides some beautiful imagery and music as a backdrop to the terror, and as far-fetched as the story is, the messages about bodily autonomy are all too relevant. The ending is a jaw-dropper.