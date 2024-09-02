The Brutalist Movie Review: Brady Corbet Creates A Dark Vision Of The New American Epic [VENICE 2024]

There's nothing that says "swing for the fences" like a three hour and 35 minute period drama about the American dream. But this one pays off for Brady Corbet, a director who has long been on the rise with films that caught on with niche audiences but haven't quite broken through to the mainstream. "The Brutalist" should change all that, at least among movie-going circles, with its unflinching take on the American epic and how the values that seemingly inform the myth of the American dream are perverted by the insidious fear of the Other. Adrien Brody puts in arguably the most compelling performance of his career, captivating the audience with a commanding screen presence. A movie of this length might not be an easy sell to casual audiences, but we have a feeling that "The Brutalist" is destined to become a classic.

"The Brutalist" begins in the aftermath of World War II, as the esteemed Brutalist architect László Toth (Adrien Brody) starts a new life in the United States, biding his time until his wife Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) and their niece Zsofia (Raffey Cassidy) are able to emigrate from Hungary as well. He bounces around for a while, first staying with a Hungarian cousin who moved to the U.S. before the war, before eventually landing a commission from an eccentric millionaire (a career-best Guy Pearce) to design and build a community center in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. After the chaos of the war and the horrors of the Holocaust, it seems as though László is finally able to move forward with his life. But opportunities that are given through the kindness of strangers are delicate things, easily taken back on a whim. Especially when, in spite of his attempts to contribute to an American community, he and his family are still seen as outsiders, the first to be blamed or suspected when things go wrong.