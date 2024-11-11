We Finally Understand The Ending Of The Zone Of Interest - And It's Truly Disgusting

At the end of "The Zone of Interest," Commandant Rudolf Höss attends a party with fellow Nazis. He then descends a staircase and starts retching. He looks down a dark hallway and the scene cuts to present-day Auschwitz, which is now a museum chronicling the torture that happened while memorializing those killed there. We're left to surmise that the commandant's retching is caused by the sudden realization that he will be remembered as an evil man who callously took an almost unimaginable number of lives.

In this moment, the pure evil of his actions and how his ideas have increased the atrocities of the Nazi party come to surface. He cannot turn back the clock on what he has done. He instead looks toward the future, which is why the scene cuts to present-day Auschwitz. It's a space where Höss was once praised by colleagues and feared by innocent people. Now, it is a place that focuses on how his actions contributed to one of the worst moments in human history.

This explanation of the ending could also better explain Höss' conversation with his wife right before he becomes ill. During their phone call, he tells her that he was thinking about the best way to exterminate everyone at the party. He delivers this line with the same coldness that he displays throughout the film. Given his sudden illness after the call, it seems as though the conversation tipped him over the edge — he can no longer block out the fact that he's had a hand in the torture and murder of so many innocent people.