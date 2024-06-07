The Ending Of Hit Man Explained

When word got out that Richard Linklater and Glen Powell were planning on collaborating on a film about a pretend hitman who disappears into his role, ears perked up all over the world. When it came out of the fall festival season with almost nothing but rave reviews, it was all but confirmed: "Hit Man" was going to be a hit, man.

With Linklater behind the camera, Powell in front, and the two sharing writing responsibilities, "Hit Man" is a sunny take on a movie from decades gone by — somewhere between noir, screwball comedy, and the unique brand of studio film from 50 years ago that might have seen Paul Newman or Robert Redford in the lead role. Powell, who has been knocking on leading man status for ages now, launches a one-man charm offensive that wins over audiences with his powerful screen presence and scorching chemistry with his co-star Adria Arjona.

Although "Hit Man" came out of the Venice and Toronto film festivals without distribution, it was quickly picked up by Netflix — a decision that was met with some disappointment from fans who felt that the film would perform better in front of a theater audience. Still, the streaming service will put "Hit Man" in front of plenty of eyes who might not otherwise see it at the cinema. With numerous twists and turns along the way, audiences might need a little bit of a recap at the end of "Hit Man." Here's everything you need to know about how Glen Powell's ersatz assassin winds up by the time the credits roll.