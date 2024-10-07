"Joker: Folie à Deux" was a full-on dud, opening at the weekend box office with a whimper, not a bang, thanks to an absolutely miniscule $37 million, or less than what multi-billionaire Bruce Wayne carries in his wallet. We're not joking: The 2024 film fell far short of box office forecasts of $50 million to $65 million, and earned less than half of the 2019 original's $96 million.

"Joker" earned more than $1 billion at the global box office, including $335 million in North America, making it the second-highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, a title it held until 2024's "Deadpool and Wolverine." But "Joker" was no run-of-the-mill, milquetoast blockbuster, as it also took home the coveted Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including best picture, and won best actor for its star, Joaquin Phoenix.

A colossal collapse between films begs the question: What the heck happened? While a sequel to a massive success like "Joker" seemed like a no-brainer, it turns out "Joker: Folie à Deux" had financial prospects worse than Gotham's crime rate. For the studio suits at Warner Brothers, this is no laughing matter, because there are many reasons why "Joker: Folie à Deux" bombed at the box office.